On December 19, 2022, Scott McGary lost his hard-fought battle to cancer in his home, surrounded by family. Born on December 7th, 1986, to Nancy Touvell & Joe McGary, Scott grew up in Sandwich, Illinois. He played many sports throughout his early years and graduated from Sandwich High School in 2005. Scott went on to attend Aurora University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2010. Scott started his career with ComEd shortly after graduating and built many long-lasting friendships while there. Scott married his best friend, Ashley Mangers, on June 4, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. They soon after welcomed their son, Cameron Joseph, into the world on August 23, 2018. Scott had a larger than life, legendary personality - always up for anything and especially making others laugh. He had such a big heart and was loved by all that knew him. Scott was an avid golfer who couldn’t wait for a day out on the green. He loved sports and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan - always checking the score. Scott was deeply moved and appreciative of the massive outpouring of support throughout his hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His strength and positivity throughout his battle will continue to be remembered and inspire others. Scott would be proud to see all of those touched or inspired by him to continue to live life to the fullest and make every moment count through his “Live like McGary” legacy.

SANDWICH, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO