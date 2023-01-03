Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
Related
WSPY NEWS
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
WSPY NEWS
John Mason
John Mason passed away at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL on January 3, 2023. He was born April 30, 1941 in Morrison, IL to Robert and Cecile Mason. He was raised on a farm and attended one room country schools through 8th grade along with his best friends and cousins Jeanne and Jane. He loved to tell stories of life on the farm and although he left the farm decades ago he always considered himself a farmer. He was a member of the Morrison High School Class of 1959 and was proud that he attended a Morrison High School sporting event every year of his life.
WSPY NEWS
Scott McGary
On December 19, 2022, Scott McGary lost his hard-fought battle to cancer in his home, surrounded by family. Born on December 7th, 1986, to Nancy Touvell & Joe McGary, Scott grew up in Sandwich, Illinois. He played many sports throughout his early years and graduated from Sandwich High School in 2005. Scott went on to attend Aurora University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting in 2010. Scott started his career with ComEd shortly after graduating and built many long-lasting friendships while there. Scott married his best friend, Ashley Mangers, on June 4, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. They soon after welcomed their son, Cameron Joseph, into the world on August 23, 2018. Scott had a larger than life, legendary personality - always up for anything and especially making others laugh. He had such a big heart and was loved by all that knew him. Scott was an avid golfer who couldn’t wait for a day out on the green. He loved sports and was a die-hard Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears fan - always checking the score. Scott was deeply moved and appreciative of the massive outpouring of support throughout his hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). His strength and positivity throughout his battle will continue to be remembered and inspire others. Scott would be proud to see all of those touched or inspired by him to continue to live life to the fullest and make every moment count through his “Live like McGary” legacy.
WSPY NEWS
Mark Edward Gregory, 58
Mark Edward Gregory, age 58, of Plano, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. After a brave battle with cancer, Mark is now taking his final Journey to our Lord. Mark was born on April 20th, 1964, to Dennis (Doc) and Virginia (Ginny) Gregory. Mark is survived by his parents, his five brothers, Clint (Lisa), Brad (Brenda), Darren (Kerry), Brian (Heather), Eric (Amanda), and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a graduate of Plano High and NIU. Mark loved the beach, going to Vegas, and trivia on any historic moments or facts. Mark was especially fond of his nieces and nephews (15), who he loved to spoil and share humorous conversations with. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family would ask instead that donations be gifted in his memory to the St. Mary, Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the First Lutheran Church organization. http://www.kccfoodpantry.org/
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in Yorkville
One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville at Route 34 and Cannonball Trail Wednesday morning. The Yorkville Police Department says that two vehicles were stopped at the light on 34 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kathe L. Gusler, of Yorkville, hit the rear of the first stopped vehicle, causing it to hit the second stopped vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus
An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
walls102.com
Wind Turbine burns in northern LaSalle County
MENDOTA – A wind turbine in northern LaSalle County caught fire Thursday night. Area fire departments were called to the scene around 9 PM for the blaze, which they monitored well into the evening. The 285-foot-tall structure, which according to records is part of GSG Wind Farms, was near the intersection of North 48th and East 3rd Roads. Debris from the burning turbine was scattered across an adjacent field. Mendota Assistant Fire Chief Brian Fisher said crews from the wind company would be on scene to monitor the structure, as it will take a few days for the fire to burn itself out. No injuries were reported and no neighboring property was damaged.
World’s Largest Guitar Is Coming Home To Illinois
The Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66 in Joliet, Illinois is set to receive the largest hand-made guitar sculpture ever created. The artwork, named GIGANTAR, will begin its journey to the museum on January 14th, starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey. GIGANTAR will then travel across five states on an open flat-bed truck, making stops at prestigious and historical sites along the way. The sculpture will arrive in Joliet on January 16th, where a celebratory lighting ceremony will take place outside the museum at 9 W. Cass Street at 5:00pm. The ceremony is open to the public and will feature many acclaimed Illinois musicians in attendance, including Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick.
WSPY NEWS
Missing Montgomery man found dead in Plano lake
A man who was reported missing from the Village of Montgomery on Sunday was recovered from a small lake in Plano, located south of Route 34 in a wooded area Monday afternoon. The Plano Police Department says the nineteen-year-old was found deceased in the water. His body was recovered by the Little-Rock Fox Fire Protection District. Police do not believe the death is suspicious, although an investigation is ongoing. The Plano Police Department says there is no danger to the public.
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
Apartment fire in Northwest suburbs displaces families
A few families had to find temporary housing Thursday in the northwest suburbs after a fire destroyed an apartment. A fire battalion chief returning from another call first spotted the fire and called it in near Des Plaines in Maine Township.
fox32chicago.com
SUV found submerged in Little Calumet River
CHICAGO - An SUV was found submerged in the Little Calumet River Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side. The CPD Marine Unit was called to a report of a vehicle in the water around 9 a.m. near the 12700 block of South Indiana Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Not-so-Happy New Year? 3 charged with firing guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in Chicago
Chicago — Every year, Chicago police leaders ask the public not to shoot guns into the air to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. And, every year, in the city where some people show little restraint with firearms at any time, gunfire rattles the town at midnight on January 1.
Bridgeport soul food café defaced with racist graffiti
An independently owned soul food café in Bridgeport was defaced with racist graffiti.
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Woman with ties to Lake County located safe after being missing for months in Chicago area
A 39-year-old woman, who is originally from Lake County, has been located safe after her family said she had been missing for three months from the Chicago area. Jess Porter, also known as Jess Porter-Sypniewski and Jess Quatraro, was last heard from in September. Her last known location was near...
Man found shot dead in West Englewood, police say
Kavatish Wallace, 23, was found on the ground at 66th and Hoyne with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and shoulder about 3:50 p.m., Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Comments / 0