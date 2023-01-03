ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marie Osmond Looks Completely Different In Recent Photo

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF2y7_0k2BxZGj00

Marie Osmond completely changed up her look for the new year! Marie recently shared a photo of herself and her husband Steve Craig at Disney World. In the photo, fans noticed that Marie traded in her signature brunette locks for a fun blonde hairstyle.

Marie and Steve appear to be hanging out at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in the photo. In the second photo she posted, Steve walks alongside their grandchildren. She captioned the photo, “After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I’ve been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!”

Marie Osmond shows off new blonde hair at Disney World

Many fans wished her family a Happy New Year but some were a little confused about her new look. Marie rarely changes things up from her brown hairstyle and even talked about not being able to visit her beloved hairstylist during the pandemic. She said she called her hairstylist on FaceTime in March 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3u9S_0k2BxZGj00
DONNY & MARIE, (aka DONNY AND MARIE), Marie Osmond (host), 1998-2000. ph: ©Columbia Tristar / courtesy Everett Collection

Marie explained, “I called her up and I said, ‘How does it look?’ and she goes, ‘You’re right, you really can’t do hair, can you?’ She talked me through this, she made me pin this all forward in a ponytail, and she said, ‘Now you pull it over your grays and then they can’t see it.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhOws_0k2BxZGj00
MAYBE THIS TIME, Marie Osmond, 1995 © Touchstone Television / courtesy everett collection

She continued, “She told me what to do. It’s fun because there’s all kinds of ways you can hide things and do things that saves time and money, and right now when people can’t go … I do know how to color my hair. I just don’t have any of the coloring things here so she’s sending me some.” Sounds like Marie was able to have her hair done and wanted to try something new!

Comments

Doe Burtnett
3d ago

That’s the real thing! Plastic, plastic and more plastic! She isn’t a young chick anymore, although she’s too vain to grow old gracefully like the rest of us!

Reply
12
Judith Mohrmann
2d ago

She's had so much plastic surgery that she looks like a different person. Doesn't matter what you do to the outside, you're still getting older.

Reply
5
Rita Henderson
3d ago

Looks like her face is about to break . Pretty the way she was . She doesn’t even look like Marie

Reply
10
