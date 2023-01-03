Read full article on original website
Fast-growing popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBatavia, IL
Jan. 10, Set For The Opening of A New Chicken Salad Chick Location In BataviaMadocBatavia, IL
Unique new discount store coming to IllinoisKristen WaltersShorewood, IL
Rocket Pro Wrestling Resolution on 1/7Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
New Year's Eve Skooter's BashAdrian HolmanShorewood, IL
WSPY NEWS
John Mason
John Mason passed away at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL on January 3, 2023. He was born April 30, 1941 in Morrison, IL to Robert and Cecile Mason. He was raised on a farm and attended one room country schools through 8th grade along with his best friends and cousins Jeanne and Jane. He loved to tell stories of life on the farm and although he left the farm decades ago he always considered himself a farmer. He was a member of the Morrison High School Class of 1959 and was proud that he attended a Morrison High School sporting event every year of his life.
WSPY NEWS
Mark Edward Gregory, 58
Mark Edward Gregory, age 58, of Plano, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. After a brave battle with cancer, Mark is now taking his final Journey to our Lord. Mark was born on April 20th, 1964, to Dennis (Doc) and Virginia (Ginny) Gregory. Mark is survived by his parents, his five brothers, Clint (Lisa), Brad (Brenda), Darren (Kerry), Brian (Heather), Eric (Amanda), and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a graduate of Plano High and NIU. Mark loved the beach, going to Vegas, and trivia on any historic moments or facts. Mark was especially fond of his nieces and nephews (15), who he loved to spoil and share humorous conversations with. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family would ask instead that donations be gifted in his memory to the St. Mary, Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the First Lutheran Church organization. http://www.kccfoodpantry.org/
WSPY NEWS
Carol Lou Williams, 86
Carol Lou Williams, 86, of Sandwich, IL, went home to Glory with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023. Carol was born on March 15, 1936 to Ralph and Inga Paden of Sandwich, IL, at Woodward Memorial Hospital on North Main Street. Carol was a graduate of Sandwich...
WSPY NEWS
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70
Jerel “Jerry” Anderson, 70, of Earlville, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home in Earlville. He was born September 4, 1952 in Mendota, IL the son of Harlan and Lois (Stewart) Anderson. Jerry grew up in Earlville, graduated from Earlville High School and from N.I.U. in DeKalb, IL with a degree in Computer Science. He worked for several phone companies and helped his dad farm. After his dad’s death he farmed in the Earlville area for many years.
6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts
Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward. His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting. “Six months. Six months since a monster shattered...
WSPY NEWS
World War II Veteran passes away at the age of 100
A Word War II veteran passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Morris on Friday. Elmo “Ray” Younger was raised in Louisiana and after graduating from high school took a bus to Morris. Elmo had seen a help wanted ad for a cook at Weits Café where he began working as a cook. A short time later, he began working at Joliet Arsenal until being drafted into the Army following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Central Illinois Proud
GIGANTAR rock and rolling to Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– The world’s largest guitar will be coming home to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Rt. 66. According to a RoadtoRock press release, the aptly named “GIGANTAR” will begin its nearly week-long pilgrimage starting with a launch party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New York, before traveling north on Route 66 and arriving in Joliet on Monday, Jan 16.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County deputies handle three crashes Thursday
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says deputies handled three crashes Thursday. Roads were slick from an overnight snowfall. The sheriff's office did not specify if the slick conditions were a factor in the crashes. The first crash happened at about 6:20 Thursday morning in the area of Rogers Road and...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich alderwoman addresses concerns with drag show at Sandwich Opera House
Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson on Tuesday told the rest of the Sandwich City Council that she's concerned about a drag show happening at the Sandwich Opera House in February. Johnson wanted to know if the show is going to be restricted to adults only. Your browser does not support the audio...
WSPY NEWS
Great Chef's Tasting Party & UCP Benefit Auction
Fred Ferrara, Gina Wysocki-Szpur and Anastasia Tusky, with United Cerebal Palsy a partner of United Way of Grundy County, joined as Tuesday’s guests on WCSJ’s People R Talking to share news about their upcoming 26th annual culinary event. Ferarra talked about the inception of this event and mentioned...
rejournals.com
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by NAI Hiffman, break ground on $25 million medical office building in Orland Park
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group, represented by commercial real estate services firm NAI Hiffman, recently broke ground on a new $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building at the northeast corner of LaGrange Road and 171st Street in Orland Park, Illinois. The medical office building is scheduled for completion in 2024.
allthatsinteresting.com
The Tragic Story Behind The Infamous ‘4 Children For Sale’ Photograph
In 1948, a photo was published of a Chicago woman apparently selling her children — and then she followed through with it. Here’s what happened to the kids afterward. In one of perhaps the most distressing and shocking images ever captured of 20th-century America, a young mother hides her head in shame as her four children huddle together, perplexed looks on their faces. At the forefront of the photo, in large, bold letters, a sign reads, “4 Children For Sale, Inquire Within.”
WSPY NEWS
Yorkville Ward 4 candidate dropped from ballot; Ward 3 candidate kept on by electoral board
Yorkville Ward 4 alderman candidate Sammy Hall is being removed from the ballot in the April 4th Consolidated Election. The decision was handed down Wednesday evening by the three member Yorkville Electoral Board. The board consists of Mayor John Purcell, City Clerk Jori Behland, and Ward 3 Alderman Chris Funkhouser. During a second hearing, the board ruled to keep Ward 3 candidate Malanda Griffin on the ballot. For Griffin's hearing, Ward 1 Alderman Ken Koch sat in for Funkhouser who is running for reelection in Ward 3.
WSPY NEWS
Batavia man charged in crash with parked squad car
A Batavia man is facing charges after a crash with a parked Batavia Police squad car on Christmas Eve. 59-year-old Samuel J. Kramer is charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving an accident scene, failure to give aid after a crash, and attempting to flee a police officer.
Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Grand Opening Of First Restaurant In Chicago
This is Chicken Salad Chick's first-ever location in the Chicago metro area and the fourth in Illinois
Brown's Chicken murders: Marking 30 years since 7 people gunned down at Palatine restaurant
Sunday marks 30 years since seven people were gunned down on a cold January night in 1993, during a robbery at Brown's Chicken in Palatine.
WSPY NEWS
Elgin man charged in fatal crash with school bus
An Elgin man is facing charges of reckless homicide, driving under the influence, and reckless driving in connection to a crash with a Burlington Central School District school bus in October. Kane County prosecutors allege that 18-year-old Tyler Schmidt was behind the wheel when his vehicle hit the rear of...
beckersasc.com
Ground broken on $25M Illinois medical office building
Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals. The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and...
Orland Park man sentenced to 2 years in 2017 Beecher crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 kids
A pregnant Illinois mom was taking her three boys to bible camp when they were hit and killed in the 2017 crash.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in Yorkville
One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Yorkville at Route 34 and Cannonball Trail Wednesday morning. The Yorkville Police Department says that two vehicles were stopped at the light on 34 when a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Kathe L. Gusler, of Yorkville, hit the rear of the first stopped vehicle, causing it to hit the second stopped vehicle.
