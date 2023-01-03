Mark Edward Gregory, age 58, of Plano, Illinois, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. After a brave battle with cancer, Mark is now taking his final Journey to our Lord. Mark was born on April 20th, 1964, to Dennis (Doc) and Virginia (Ginny) Gregory. Mark is survived by his parents, his five brothers, Clint (Lisa), Brad (Brenda), Darren (Kerry), Brian (Heather), Eric (Amanda), and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a graduate of Plano High and NIU. Mark loved the beach, going to Vegas, and trivia on any historic moments or facts. Mark was especially fond of his nieces and nephews (15), who he loved to spoil and share humorous conversations with. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, Mark’s family would ask instead that donations be gifted in his memory to the St. Mary, Kendall County Community Food Pantry and the First Lutheran Church organization. http://www.kccfoodpantry.org/

