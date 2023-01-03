Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a director of...
beckershospitalreview.com
60 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs headed into 2023
Becker's Hospital Review is pleased to release its top oncology hospitals. The hospitals and health systems featured on this list have earned recognition nationally as top cancer care providers and many are on the cutting edge of novel therapies and researcher to improve outcomes and access to care. The hospitals...
beckershospitalreview.com
December 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review
Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet. There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. The cost of nurse turnover in 23...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cedars-Sinai hospital taps Dr. Courtnay Caufield as nurse executive
Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles has named Courtnay Caufield, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer. She began her new role Dec. 30. Dr. Caufield has more than 17 years of experience in healthcare. She has served as CNO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., and at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
beckershospitalreview.com
21 health systems with smallest CEO-to-worker pay ratios
Amid a wave of intensified criticism of hospital CEO pay at large, one source continues to pay close attention to the ratio of executive compensation to worker wages at more than 300 health systems. That source is Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that measures hospitals' and health systems' social...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ardent Health Services launches remote monitoring across 30 hospitals, 200 care sites, 6 states
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is rolling out remote patient monitoring across its 30 hospitals and 200 other care sites through a partnership with health tech company Cadence. The program will start with hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes patients, with COPD to be added later in 2023. The initiative,...
beckershospitalreview.com
18 states with the most rural hospital closures since 2005
Rural hospitals are under immense financial strain. Since 2005, 183 rural hospitals have closed. Here are the 18 states with the most closures since 2005, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform:. Texas: 24. Tennessee: 16. North Carolina: 11. Missouri: 10. Kansas, Georgia, California:...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 HCA hospital executives resign
Three executives at hospitals affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare have resigned, Becker's has learned. Scott Cihak, president and CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center, announced his resignation Jan. 3, according to internal correspondence obtained by Becker's. After 31 years of service to HCA Healthcare and six years at the hospital's helm, Jan. 6 will be his last day.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital to shutter ED after joining WVU Medicine
Charleston, W.Va.-based Saint Francis Hospital will close its emergency department Feb. 1, FOX11 reported Jan. 6. The hospital recently became a member of the Morgantown-based WVU Medicine, which has plans to repurpose it as an orthopedic hospital. Critical care services from Saint Francis Hospital will shift to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, which also recently joined WVU Medicine.
beckershospitalreview.com
13 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 30:. 1. Olevia Pitts, MD, chief medical officer of HCA's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., left her role Jan. 3 to take a senior leadership role outside the organization. 2. Ashley McClellan is leaving...
beckershospitalreview.com
NYC hospitals prepare for strike
Amid negotiations, hospitals in New York City have been getting contingency plans in place as thousands of nurses prepare to strike. The New York State Nurses Association delivered 10-day strike notices Dec. 30 at eight New York City hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides Medical Center, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
beckershospitalreview.com
Kansas hospital reinstates CEO on administrative leave
The Norton (Kan.) County Hospital board of trustees have voted to reinstate CEO Brian Kirk, who was placed on administrative leave in December, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Spokesperson Katie Allen Wagner said the board voted Jan. 4 to reinstate Mr. Kirk, effective Jan. 16. The move came after...
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension Saint Thomas promotes strategy chief to CEO
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas has named Fahad Tahir president and CEO of the 12-hospital system, effective immediately. Mr. Tahir most recently served as the system's chief strategy officer and, before that, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, which have more than 1,000 beds combined.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ascension taps Tim Adams as regional operating officer
Tim Adams was named regional operating officer and senior vice president for St. Louis-based Ascension, according to a Jan. 5 memo shared with Becker's. The memo, from Craig Cordola, executive vice president and COO for Ascension, states that Mr. Adams will oversee Ascension ministry markets in Alabama, Florida and Gulf Coast, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pediatric pain medication shortage delaying care: 5 updates
As retail pharmacy chains ration sales of children's pain medications amid a national shortage, some physicians are delaying operations as families scramble for medicine cabinet staples. For weeks, over-the-counter flu and cold drugs have been hard to get for both parents and pediatricians, partly because of heightened flu and respiratory...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Iowa pushing for orthopedic focus at new project despite objections
A controversial new hospital project in North Liberty, Iowa, is once again making the news as its University of Iowa Health Care operators are highlighting the location's future use as a major orthopedic center against local community wishes, The Gazette reported Jan. 4. After an initial application to brand the...
beckershospitalreview.com
22 ACOs to know headed into 2023
Becker’s Hospital Review is pleased to release its ACOs to know list in 2023. Many of the featured ACOs are early adopters of the Medicare Shared Savings Program and deliver quality care at lower costs. ACOs are physician- and health system-led groups that focus on finding savings in healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent moves from nurse unions
Thirteen moves from nurses unions across the country Becker's has covered since Nov. 3:. 1. Negotiations are ongoing Jan. 6 as thousands of New York City nurses and five hospitals work to avert a planned strike. 2. About 60 nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Geisinger Community Medical Center in...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD completes $8.9B Summit Health buy
VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD Jan. 3, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks. News of the deal's completion comes roughly two months after it was announced. On Nov. 7, VillageMD said it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services portfolio of Cigna.
