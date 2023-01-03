ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta seeks a director of...
beckershospitalreview.com

60 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs headed into 2023

Becker's Hospital Review is pleased to release its top oncology hospitals. The hospitals and health systems featured on this list have earned recognition nationally as top cancer care providers and many are on the cutting edge of novel therapies and researcher to improve outcomes and access to care. The hospitals...
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

December 2022 Issue of Becker's Hospital Review

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges. As hospitals make cuts, the losses are loud or quiet. There are few easy ways to cut expenses. But in hospitals and health systems, there are quieter ways. The cost of nurse turnover in 23...
INDIANA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Cedars-Sinai hospital taps Dr. Courtnay Caufield as nurse executive

Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital in Los Angeles has named Courtnay Caufield, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer. She began her new role Dec. 30. Dr. Caufield has more than 17 years of experience in healthcare. She has served as CNO of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., and at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beckershospitalreview.com

21 health systems with smallest CEO-to-worker pay ratios

Amid a wave of intensified criticism of hospital CEO pay at large, one source continues to pay close attention to the ratio of executive compensation to worker wages at more than 300 health systems. That source is Lown Institute, a nonpartisan think tank that measures hospitals' and health systems' social...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Ardent Health Services launches remote monitoring across 30 hospitals, 200 care sites, 6 states

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services is rolling out remote patient monitoring across its 30 hospitals and 200 other care sites through a partnership with health tech company Cadence. The program will start with hypertension, congestive heart failure and diabetes patients, with COPD to be added later in 2023. The initiative,...
beckershospitalreview.com

18 states with the most rural hospital closures since 2005

Rural hospitals are under immense financial strain. Since 2005, 183 rural hospitals have closed. Here are the 18 states with the most closures since 2005, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform:. Texas: 24. Tennessee: 16. North Carolina: 11. Missouri: 10. Kansas, Georgia, California:...
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 HCA hospital executives resign

Three executives at hospitals affiliated with Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare have resigned, Becker's has learned. Scott Cihak, president and CEO of Nashville-based TriStar Centennial Medical Center, announced his resignation Jan. 3, according to internal correspondence obtained by Becker's. After 31 years of service to HCA Healthcare and six years at the hospital's helm, Jan. 6 will be his last day.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital to shutter ED after joining WVU Medicine

Charleston, W.Va.-based Saint Francis Hospital will close its emergency department Feb. 1, FOX11 reported Jan. 6. The hospital recently became a member of the Morgantown-based WVU Medicine, which has plans to repurpose it as an orthopedic hospital. Critical care services from Saint Francis Hospital will shift to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, which also recently joined WVU Medicine.
CHARLESTON, WV
beckershospitalreview.com

13 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 30:. 1. Olevia Pitts, MD, chief medical officer of HCA's Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., left her role Jan. 3 to take a senior leadership role outside the organization. 2. Ashley McClellan is leaving...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

NYC hospitals prepare for strike

Amid negotiations, hospitals in New York City have been getting contingency plans in place as thousands of nurses prepare to strike. The New York State Nurses Association delivered 10-day strike notices Dec. 30 at eight New York City hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides Medical Center, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Kansas hospital reinstates CEO on administrative leave

The Norton (Kan.) County Hospital board of trustees have voted to reinstate CEO Brian Kirk, who was placed on administrative leave in December, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Spokesperson Katie Allen Wagner said the board voted Jan. 4 to reinstate Mr. Kirk, effective Jan. 16. The move came after...
NORTON, KS
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension Saint Thomas promotes strategy chief to CEO

Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas has named Fahad Tahir president and CEO of the 12-hospital system, effective immediately. Mr. Tahir most recently served as the system's chief strategy officer and, before that, president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, which have more than 1,000 beds combined.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension taps Tim Adams as regional operating officer

Tim Adams was named regional operating officer and senior vice president for St. Louis-based Ascension, according to a Jan. 5 memo shared with Becker's. The memo, from Craig Cordola, executive vice president and COO for Ascension, states that Mr. Adams will oversee Ascension ministry markets in Alabama, Florida and Gulf Coast, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, D.C.
ALABAMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Pediatric pain medication shortage delaying care: 5 updates

As retail pharmacy chains ration sales of children's pain medications amid a national shortage, some physicians are delaying operations as families scramble for medicine cabinet staples. For weeks, over-the-counter flu and cold drugs have been hard to get for both parents and pediatricians, partly because of heightened flu and respiratory...
ARIZONA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

U of Iowa pushing for orthopedic focus at new project despite objections

A controversial new hospital project in North Liberty, Iowa, is once again making the news as its University of Iowa Health Care operators are highlighting the location's future use as a major orthopedic center against local community wishes, The Gazette reported Jan. 4. After an initial application to brand the...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

22 ACOs to know headed into 2023

Becker’s Hospital Review is pleased to release its ACOs to know list in 2023. Many of the featured ACOs are early adopters of the Medicare Shared Savings Program and deliver quality care at lower costs. ACOs are physician- and health system-led groups that focus on finding savings in healthcare...
beckershospitalreview.com

13 recent moves from nurse unions

Thirteen moves from nurses unions across the country Becker's has covered since Nov. 3:. 1. Negotiations are ongoing Jan. 6 as thousands of New York City nurses and five hospitals work to avert a planned strike. 2. About 60 nurse practitioners and physician assistants at Geisinger Community Medical Center in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

VillageMD completes $8.9B Summit Health buy

VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, completed its acquisition of Summit Health-CityMD Jan. 3, adding more than 2,800 providers to its ranks. News of the deal's completion comes roughly two months after it was announced. On Nov. 7, VillageMD said it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Summit Health-CityMD for $8.9 billion with investments from Walgreens Boots Alliance and Evernorth, the health services portfolio of Cigna.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy