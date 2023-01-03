Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picture this: You unlock your (admittedly very old) phone one fine day to look something up on the internet, but you realize that most, if not all, websites just refuse to connect, throwing up security warnings instead. This very situation almost arose for phones running Android 7 or older in 2021, when a so-called root certificate expired. The problem could be averted thanks to a quirky way that Android handles such expired certificates, but Google is looking for a more permanent solution. It could be introduced in Android 14.

14 DAYS AGO