Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Millions of iPhone owners urged to check ‘hidden mode’ that can keep you safe
YOUR iPhone has a special mode that can help to keep you safe online. It's used to defend yourself when you think you're being targeted by hackers. Being victimised by hackers is very serious, and it's not always easy to know what to do. But cyber-experts have urged iPhone owners...
People are just noticing secret iPhone hack that unlocks hidden features
YOU can unlock hidden iPhone features in minutes – if you know how. There's a clever tricks that lets you into a "special club" where you can gain access to brand new iPhone hacks. It's called the iOS beta, and it's a way to try out iPhone updates before...
Android 14 could prevent your phone from losing internet access as it ages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picture this: You unlock your (admittedly very old) phone one fine day to look something up on the internet, but you realize that most, if not all, websites just refuse to connect, throwing up security warnings instead. This very situation almost arose for phones running Android 7 or older in 2021, when a so-called root certificate expired. The problem could be averted thanks to a quirky way that Android handles such expired certificates, but Google is looking for a more permanent solution. It could be introduced in Android 14.
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
Apple will rethink iPhone 15 due to iPhone 14 Plus concerns
Apparently, Apple is having difficulties planning its new line of mobile phones. According to a post published on the Korean portal NavierThe reason is the sales of the iPhone 14 Plus, which prompted the company, after a poor performance, to rethink some of the strategies it adopted in its last generation.
Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now to Protect Your Privacy
Google is a part of all our lives. All you need to do is take a look at Google Maps. It's how we get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, read and leave restaurant reviews, find public transport arrival times and so much more. But there's one feature within Google...
LG's Wireless 97-Inch OLED TV Puts All Other TVs to Shame
I've been covering TVs at CES for years and it takes a lot to surprise me. Yes I've seen some crazy screens, ones that roll up and ones so big they're basically video walls, but early versions and prototypes prepared me for those. When I walked into LG's suite at a hotel in Las Vegas, the thing I saw across the room came as a big surprise.
This New Siri Voice Command Makes Using Your iPhone So Much Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri lets you do so much on your iPhone with just your voice. You can do basic things like send a text message to a friend and get directions back home or you can get more complicated and pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theatre -- all without using your hands.
With the iPhone 14 in trouble, here’s how Apple can save the iPhone 15
Apple’s iPhone, once lauded for its simplicity by only offering one model in different storage capacities, is more complicated than ever before. We’ve had at least four different versions to choose from ever since the iPhone 12 series, with the current iPhone 14 lineup offering the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Ring's Newest Gadget at CES 2023 Is a Dashcam for Your Car
Ring brought a new camera to Las Vegas this year for CES 2023, but it isn't one that you'll use at your front door, or anywhere else on or inside your home, for that matter. Instead, the Amazon brand's newest device is a dashcam called the Ring Car Cam, and its dual-facing cameras promise to keep an eye on your car's interior, as well as on the road.
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Here's Another Chance to Save 91% on a Lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 License
Microsoft Office is an essential suite of tools for both your professional and personal computing needs, but if you don't already have access to its apps on your own computer, you may be annoyed at having to pay monthly to access them. Rather than stumping up the full price directly...
The iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. You can use your voice to do so much on your iPhone. Thanks to Siri, you can do really basic things like send a text message and get directions or you can get more complicated and use your voice to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater -- no hands needed.
Google Maps’ turn-by-turn navigation on Wear OS now works without a phone
Google Maps on Wear OS is getting a big navigation upgrade. On Thursday, Google announced that you can now get turn-by-turn directions in Google Maps on internet-connected Wear OS watches without a smartphone (via Droid Life). That means if you’re out and about with a cellular-connected watch (like, say, the cellular-enabled Pixel Watch) with an active LTE plan or your watch is connected via Wi-Fi, you can get directions right on your wrist even if you don’t have your phone.
The 40 Best Amazon New Year's Sale Deals: Save On Tech, Home, Fashion and More
The epic New Year's sale at Amazon is offering massive discounts on thousands of items to ring in 2023. Whether you're hunting down the best fitness equipment, a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliances, tech, or need to restock your skincare routine for the winter, Amazon has incredible markdowns to help you spend less this year.
The Galaxy A14 5G is the first new Samsung phone of 2023, starting at just $199
Samsung launches the Galaxy A14 5G, an affordable Android phone with a 90Hz FHD+ display, a long-lasting battery, and multi-year software commitment.
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
Many Android phones to get satellite connectivity
A new partnership between the satellite phone firm Iridium and chip giant Qualcomm will bring satellite connectivity to premium Android smartphones later in the year. It means that in places where there is no mobile coverage, handsets can connect with passing satellites to send and receive messages. Qualcomm's chips are...
