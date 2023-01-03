Read full article on original website
El-Sheikh records 4th straight double double, A-State men’s basketball falls at South Alabama
The Arkansas State men’s basketball team saw Omar El-Sheikh collect his fourth consecutive double-double Thursday against South Alabama, but the Red Wolves couldn’t overcome a tough shooting night in a 63-45 setback to the Jaguars at the Mitchell Center. El-Sheikh finished with a team-best 18 points and game-high...
Griffin records double double, Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Troy
Anna Griffin notched her third double-double of the season, but the Arkansas State women’s basketball team fell 83-67 to Troy in its Sun Belt Conference home opener Thursday inside First National Bank Arena. Griffin registered a career-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting to lead all players while grabbing 10...
Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it’s Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night. Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy. A 5A East boys...
A-State professor named to state agri hall of fame
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will join the ranks of Arkansas’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, Bert Greenwalt is one of five people added to this year’s list. Greenwalt is a professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University.
Red entrances will be unavailable for A-State home basketball games until further notice
The Arkansas State Athletics Department has announced the First National Bank Arena red entrances will be unavailable for its home men’s and women’s basketball games until further notice. Both the yellow and green entrances will be open to fans while repairs are made to the red entrance, which...
Former Arkansas State Representative dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
Boy shot in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street. West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital...
Jan. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported
JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
School district implements clear bag policy
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job
EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
Boil order lifted for Hardy
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
A local favorite returns to Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
