ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Fast Break Friday Night (1/6/23)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A KAIT tradition continues, it’s Season 13 of Fast Break Friday Night. Current NBA players Austin Reaves and Malik Monk have shined on this show over the years along with college standouts Desi Sills, Dasia Young, Izzy Higginbottom and CJ Delancy. A 5A East boys...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

A-State professor named to state agri hall of fame

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man will join the ranks of Arkansas’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, Bert Greenwalt is one of five people added to this year’s list. Greenwalt is a professor of agricultural economics at Arkansas State University.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Former Arkansas State Representative dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Former Arkansas State Representative Boyce “Bobby” Hogue died on Monday, Jan. 2. Hogue, who was elected to the Arkansas House in 1979, represented Jonesboro for nearly 20 years. During his legislative career, Hogue served as House Speaker for two consecutive terms. He also served...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Boy shot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street. West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Jan. 5: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
KEISER, AR
neareport.com

Suspect shoots up home in Jonesboro; no injuries reported

JONESBORO, Ark. – Police were investigating a shooting this week in Jonesboro. It happened late Tuesday/early Wednesday, right around midnight, at the 300-block of E. Allen Avenue. Jonesboro police responded to a report of a house being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived to find holes in the house and...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Missing Harrisburg woman last seen in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman. According to a news release, Laura Hubbard was last seen Monday, Jan. 2. That afternoon, the 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. The sheriff’s...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

School district implements clear bag policy

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – The Osceola School District is making sure you stay safe at future games. On Friday, Jan. 6, officials said they have implemented a clear bag policy for its sporting events. They advised if the bags do not fit the requirements, attendees would not be allowed...
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

Lanes back open following interstate crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Community honors and pays tribute to radio host

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Arkansas man charged after body found in his backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a body was found buried in his backyard in St. Francis County, Arkansas. Jonathan Paulman, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. The St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said the body was found buried behind a camper on SFC 410 in Forrest […]
FORREST CITY, AR
Kait 8

Boil order lifted for Hardy

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) – A boil order for the city of Hardy has been lifted. Officials said as of Thursday, Jan. 5, the order issued by the Arkansas Department of Health was lifted. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, the boil order was issued for Robinhood Lane as a precautionary measure....
HARDY, AR
Kait 8

A local favorite returns to Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kream Kastle is open again in Blytheville. The restaurant was shut down 10 months ago due to a fire. During that time the owner, Suzanne Wallace said she felt the support from the community. Kream Kastle has been a part of the Blytheville community for over...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro to use land for new park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
JONESBORO, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy