Brookings, OR

Related
KTVL

Page Mountain Sno-park access roads not maintained through winter

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the Grayback-Happy Camp Road on the Wild River Ranger District outside of Cave Junction will not be maintained due to significant road failures. USFS says it is currently working on contracts to have these road failures repaired this...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KDRV

Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
CAVE JUNCTION, OR
KTVL

Recipients of J.A. Mogan grant seek to build up South Coast communities

For many organizations, grant funding is a critical part of their operations. At the heart of those awarded money through the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation's latest grant cycle, are causes like vocational training and child advocacy. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation focuses it's funding on non-profit organizations with initiatives designed...
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

Southern Oregon/Northern California brace for high winds this week

High wind warnings have been issued in Southern Oregon, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Winter storm warnings have been issued across Northern California, and the storm will bring very dangerous avalanche conditions to Mount Shasta. Monica Ward, Emergency Management Director in Curry County on...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind

SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING

A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Curry County sees rise in fentanyl overdoses

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff's Office says it has seen multiple fatal suspected fentanyl deaths in the southern portion of the county. Officials say since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement has seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug-related crimes, and drug-related deaths. There have...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

Two Crescent City men arrested after physical altercation over Facebook post

CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Two Crescent City men were arrested after an altercation over a Facebook post on Dec. 28. According to Crescent City Police Department, officers received reports of an argument breaking out at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue. While officials were on their way to the location, a gunshot was reported at the same exact location.
CRESCENT CITY, CA

