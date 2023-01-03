Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Page Mountain Sno-park access roads not maintained through winter
CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the Grayback-Happy Camp Road on the Wild River Ranger District outside of Cave Junction will not be maintained due to significant road failures. USFS says it is currently working on contracts to have these road failures repaired this...
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
KTVL
Recipients of J.A. Mogan grant seek to build up South Coast communities
For many organizations, grant funding is a critical part of their operations. At the heart of those awarded money through the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation's latest grant cycle, are causes like vocational training and child advocacy. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation focuses it's funding on non-profit organizations with initiatives designed...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Open] Hwy 101 Completely Closed at Last Chance Grade
A slide closed Hwy 101 this morning in Del Norte County, according to Caltrans. And the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page is reporting there has been a traffic collision involving at least one semi in the area. According to the report from the CHP website, the semi has a 50...
KTVL
Community organizations to receive share of $1.4 million in grant funds
COOS BAY, Ore. — Dozens of community organizations throughout Coos, Curry and Douglas counties are getting a share of over $1.4 million in grant funding. From arts and culture to forestry, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation announced grants to 35 organizations along the southern Oregon Coast. The grants range...
kpic
Sheriff: "The 'Big City' drug epidemic has made its way to Curry County"
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff John Ward has issued an press release detailing the rise in fatal overdoses due to Fentanyl in the county. Since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement throughout the county have seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug related crimes, and drug related deaths.
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
klcc.org
Southern Oregon/Northern California brace for high winds this week
High wind warnings have been issued in Southern Oregon, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. Winter storm warnings have been issued across Northern California, and the storm will bring very dangerous avalanche conditions to Mount Shasta. Monica Ward, Emergency Management Director in Curry County on...
KDRV
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
KTVL
Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across Southern Oregon
Windy conditions continue to impact residents across the Rogue Valley. Earlier today, Rural Metro Fire says a powerline struck a FedEx truck north of Grants Pass. As of 11:45 a.m., the FedEx driver has been rescued and no injuries were reported. In Jackson County, the Sheriff's Office says it has...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Stolen from Crescent City Located by Officers in Ukiah Resulting in the Arrest of Two
The following is a press release issued by the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate...
kymkemp.com
Covelo Woman and McKinleyville Man Arrested With Car Stolen out of Crescent City, According to UPD
This is a press release from the Ukiah Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12/28/2022, Ukiah PD recovered a stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Flock license plate reader (LPR)...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos and Del Norte County
Our Classics & News service in Coos and Del Norte County is experiencing issues due to a faulty microwave link. We will restore service as soon as possible.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY BEGINS WEDNESDAY MORNING
A Wind Advisory begins Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. for a wide area of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 25 to 35 mile per hour with gusts to 55 miles per hour are possible. Higher winds are expected at higher elevations. The Advisory...
KTVL
Curry County sees rise in fentanyl overdoses
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff's Office says it has seen multiple fatal suspected fentanyl deaths in the southern portion of the county. Officials say since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement has seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug-related crimes, and drug-related deaths. There have...
krcrtv.com
Two Crescent City men arrested after physical altercation over Facebook post
CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — Two Crescent City men were arrested after an altercation over a Facebook post on Dec. 28. According to Crescent City Police Department, officers received reports of an argument breaking out at an apartment complex on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue. While officials were on their way to the location, a gunshot was reported at the same exact location.
Comments / 0