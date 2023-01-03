ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lukas Van Ness Declares for NFL Draft

By Rob Howe
 3 days ago

Iowa Sophomore Defensive Lineman Projected to Be High Pick

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Lukas Van Ness gained momentum in NFL Draft circles as the 2022 season advanced. Tuesday, the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman from Iowa announced he was leaving school early to pursue his professional dream.

Van Ness (6-5, 275) appeared in 27 games during his Iowa career, all as a backup at tackle and end. He produced 14.0 sacks, seven in each of the last two seasons, and 20.0 tackles for loss.

A Rivals' three-star prospect coming out of Barrington (IL) High in the '20 recruiting class, Van Ness chose the Hawkeyes ahead of offers from Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota and others. He was the No. 16 ranked player overall in Illinois for the cycle.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler has been high on Van Ness since the end of last season, rating him as the No. 25 overall prospect for the '23 draft in his most recent update ($). Spotrac.com projects the first contract for that pick to be valued at $14.2M with $7.5 signing bonus.

Pro Football Focus ranks Van Ness as the No. 66 player in the draft, eight spots ahead of Iowa linebacker and Big Ten defensive player of the year, Jack Campbell. .

