Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Baltimore Shopping Center
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle near a shopping center in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers were called to the scene after the 30-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was attempting to make a left turn on the 5600 block of The Alameda, around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, according to Baltimore police.
Cape Gazette
Woman, 87, cited in two-car crash on Route 24
A Millsboro woman was cited Jan. 5 after a two-car crash on Route 24. The crash happened at 11:22 a.m. when a Nissan Sentra driven by the woman, 87, was heading eastbound on Route 24 and she tried to turn left onto Plantation Road, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
shoredailynews.com
Onancock man gets 30 days in road rage incident
An Onancock man was sentenced to 30 days in jail Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court in connection with a “road rage” incident that occurred in November 2020. Twenty-three-year-old Joshua Ryan Bale, an Eagle Scout who lives on Mink Farm Road, said he shot his semi-automatic Davidson Defense rifle, that has a range of two miles, three times during the incident. He explained that because of the initial sound and then the noise when it broke the sound barrier, it likely sounded like more shots on a video cam that police recovered from the area.
Bay Net
One Injured After Rear-End Collision In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Kessler Body and Equipment. Crews arrived and found a rear-end collision in the roadway with multiple people...
WMDT.com
Police investigating early morning burglary at Dover liquor store
DOVER, Del. – Police are searching for four suspects involved in a burglary at a Dover liquor store early Thursday morning. We’re told police responded to Jolly Joe’s Liquor Store shortly after 3 a.m. for a burglary alarm. Officers arrived at the scene to find that multiple suspects had broken the front door and stole an unknown amount of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. The suspects then fled the area and have not been located.
Four dead, three injured following a two-vehicle crash in Caroline County
Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash that left four dead and three injured in Caroline County.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested for distributing drugs
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a drug distribution investigation. Over the past several months, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into 21-year-old Keyshawn Johnson distributing heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine. On December 29th, a search and seizure warrant was served on Johnson’s person while he was in the area of E. Main Street and E. Church Street. While being taken back to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, police say Johnson tried to conceal heroin and cocaine in the patrol vehicle.
Cape Gazette
Man, 80, cited in Plantation Road crash
A Rehoboth Beach man, 80, was cited following a two-car crash Jan. 5 on Plantation Road. The crash happened at 11:52 a.m. when an 80-year-old man driving a Toyota Avalon southbound on Plantation Road north of Route 24 tried to make a U-turn, said Sgt. India Sturgis of the Delaware State Police.
WBOC
Shed Fire Ruled Accidental in Wicomico County
QUANTICO, Md.- An accidental shed fire caused thousands of dollars in damage late Thursday night in Wicomico County. The State Fire Marshal says the fire started just before midnight at a wood-framed shed at 25363 Giles Lane in Quantico. The owner, Russell Johnson, found the fire inside of his shed.
Bay Net
Suspects Arrested During Traffic Stop For Illegal Drug And Gun Possession
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 4 at 3:12 p.m., the Neighborhood Enforcement Team was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Patuxent Court in La Plata. During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was located. Further investigation revealed a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well as packaging materials and cash.
WMDT.com
Dover woman arrested after punching officer while resisting arrest
DOVER, Del. – A Dover woman was arrested Tuesday evening after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted an officer during a traffic stop. An officer with the Dover Police Department stopped a vehicle in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Loockerman Street just before 8 p.m. after observing the driver committing a traffic violation. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Tailah Smith, immediately got out of her vehicle and became confrontational with the officer. The officer tried to detain Smith, at which time she reportedly punched the officer in the face and upper body.
Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting
GLEN BURNIE, MD – The Anne Arundel County Police Department has announced the arrest of Demetrius Lamar Wallace, 44, for a shooting that took place inside a Tall Pines Court apartment. According to police, on Wednesday, at around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unknown disturbance in the 7800 block of Tall Pines Court in Glen Burnie. “While en route, officers learned that gunshots were heard and a black male suspect had broken through a window into an apartment,” AACPD said in a statement. “As officers were approaching the building, they observed the suspect climbing out of The post Police make arrest in Glen Burnie apartment shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Dundalk girl
DUNDALK, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Dundalk girl. Alexis Faith Riggins, 11, is 4’11” tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Dundalk area wearing a light blue hoodie, black leggings, and purple Crocs. Anyone...
WMDT.com
DSP searching for man wanted for home improvement fraud
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on felony home improvement fraud charges. We’re told a substantial amount of time has passed since Richardson received payments to install several inground pools, however, he has not completed the work, returned the payments, or returned any of the victims’ phone calls. Police say he operates under the business name “Advanced Pool Systems”.
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Police Make an Arrest for the Abudction of a Girl
A 36-year-old woman, named Jessica Onwudlachi is under arrest and charged with abducting a girl from a home at the 100 block of Warwickshire Lane in Glen Burnie. Officers learned that the girl was allegedly taken by a relative who was possibly experiencing some type of psychosis. The relative, on Tuesday morning, made statements in reference to leaving the country. Anne Arundel Police credit the officer for coordinating with other police agencies, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department Fugitive Apprehension Team (FAT), for locating the suspect and child at 1:00 pm that same day.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for raping minor child
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for raping and sexually abusing a minor child. 47-year-old Ezequiel Rosado-Arriaga was convicted back in October of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second degree rape, and other related offenses. Sentencing was deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation, and Rosado-Arriaga remained in custody pending sentencing.
WMDT.com
Seaford intersection becoming a 4-way stop
SEAFORD, Del. – In Seaford, DelDOT is working to reduce the number of accidents happening at the intersection of Cannon Road and Wesley Church Road. In a recent study, they reported 25 crashes and they say part of the reason is the angle. Now DelDOT stepping in to add 2 more stop signs to keep the community safe. “Convert it to an all-way stop. All 4 directions will need to come to a complete stop to hopefully reduce the number of crashes that we are seeing at this intersection going forward,” says C.R. McLeod, the Director of Community Relations with the Delaware Department of Transportation.
Nottingham MD
Vehicle flips over after hitting tractor-trailer on I-95 in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews responded to a crash involving an overturned vehicle in White Marsh on Tuesday morning. At just before 8:30 a.m., units responded to the area of northbound Interstate 95, just past the White Marsh Boulevard exit. At the scene, units found that a vehicle had struck the...
Search Is On For Baltimore Mass Shooters Who Killed High School Student
Police have released images of the suspects they believe are responsible for the mass shooting of Edmondson High School students outside of a Popeyes earlier this week. The suspects were captured on camera running after fatally shooting Deanta Dorsey, 16, and four other students in front of the restaurant int the 4408 block of Edmondson Avenue.
Police identify 8-year-old student killed Friday
Nothing can numb neighbors of the pain they feel learning about the death of 8-year-old Dylan King who was shot in the head on Friday.
