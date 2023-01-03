Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
abc57.com
Man accused of arranging murders-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man who allegedly planned to hire someone to murder his father-in-law and another man having an affair with his wife was sentenced to 20 years for the scheme, according to the probable cause affidavit. On December 16, 2022, Joshua Cassel pleaded guilty to two...
Body found in Cass County field
(CBS DETROIT) - A body was found in a field in Cass County on Thursday, Jan. 5, the Cass County Sheriff's Office announced.At about 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers responded to a field near the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township after receiving reports of a possible deceased body in the field.Police say the body has not been identified at this time. The case remains under investigation.
News Now Warsaw
Fulton County man sentenced for hit-and-run
ROCHESTER — A man from Fulton County is in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a fatal hit-and-run crash. The wreck happened north of Akron, Nov. 5, 2021. Brelynna Felix, a 12-year-old Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student, was killed. A 15-year-old boy was also hurt in the wreck.
22 WSBT
Woman accused of setting barn fires sentenced
The woman accused of setting several barn fires in Elkhart County has been sentenced. Sherry Thomas pleaded guilty to one count of arson, and all other charges in Elkhart County were dismissed. This after the judge rejected a plea deal from Thomas at the end of November because of her...
Fox17
Woman to stand trial for toddler death, says court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A mother accused of killing her toddler will stand trial, says the Kalamazoo County District Court. Coty Lyon is facing homicide and child abuse charges after the child was found unresponsive in August of 2021 at a home in Van Buren County. According to the Kalamazoo...
Court docs: Former employee accused of stabbing 2 in Branch County
A Michigan man faces assault with intent to murder charges after authorities say he tried to kill two people in Branch County earlier this week.
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
News Now Warsaw
Sheriff Smith announces promotions as officers take oath of office
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announced on Friday some staff changes as he begins his new role in law enforcement. Nearly 40 merit officers, including most deputies, took the oath of office early Friday morning in a ceremony presided over by Superior Court 4 Judge Christopher Kehler.
abc57.com
Efforts of the Benton Harbor Police
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. --According to the Michigan State Police, 2022 was a productive year for targeting Benton Harbor's violent crime. MSP said it removed 107 illegal handguns from the streets of Benton Harbor, as well as arrested 99 people with outstanding warrants. According to Michael Brown, State Police Captain, even...
wfft.com
Police charge 3 men with murder in deadly Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say they have arrested and charged three men with murder in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded. Investigators say 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 31-year-old Rashun Carter, and 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor are each charged with murder,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Tragic Death of Toddler
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges have been filed in connection with the death of a toddler run over by a vehicle in Michigan City. Colleen Hopper, 30, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with reckless homicide. In September of 2021, police said Hopper returned to her home in...
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
abc57.com
Victim of South Bend house fire says smoke detectors were faulty
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- An early morning fire on the southside of South Bend leaves one in critical condition and a home destroyed. It happened on Addison Street Thursday morning at around 5:30. “All I could hear was my house crumbling,” recalls Taylor Jennings, a victim of the house fire....
abc57.com
Humane Society of Elkhart County to close for two days
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County will be closed on Thursday and Friday for staff training. Offices will reopen on Saturday at 9 a.m. The humane society asks that anyone with an animal-related emergency contact their local law enforcement agency.
Man accused of stabbing two men near Union City charged
A Union City man accused of attacking two men on Monday has been charged.
WNDU
2 taken to hospital after fire destroys home in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two women were taken to the hospital after a fire destroyed a home in South Bend on Thursday morning. Crews were called just after 5:30 a.m. to the 4000 block of Addison Street. When they arrived, they found a house that was fully engulfed. Crews operated in a defensive strategy and used an aerial truck to help extinguish the flames.
abc57.com
Darnell Walker of South Bend missing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --39-year-old Darnell Walker was last seen around 11:00 a.m. on January 2 in the 100 block of North Lafayette Blvd. Walker stands at 5'11", weighs 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. Darnell was last seen wearing the outfit in image. His family says he suffers...
Comments / 1