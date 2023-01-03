LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO