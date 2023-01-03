Read full article on original website
Police: Man broke onto substation outside Vegas, set vehicle on fire
A man is behind bars in Clark County on Friday after police say he broke onto a power substation outside Las Vegas and set a vehicle on fire.
8newsnow.com
Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
Las Vegas police arrest wanted suspect after barricade situation
According to a release, police said the suspect was armed and barricaded in an apartment in the 1100 block of Stewart Avenue.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
Las Vegas man arrested for DUI week earlier stole bottle of wine, shot at convenience store employee: police
A man, accused of stealing a bottle of wine and then firing a gunshot at a convenience store employee, was arrested for DUI several days earlier, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
8newsnow.com
Police arrest 20-year-old for shooting, killing man in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police arrested a 20-year-old man on a murder charge in the Dec. 26 shooting death of another man in the south valley. Hunter Maliek, 20, was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 3, and faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said. On Dec. 26,...
Man arrested in connection to homicide central Las Vegas valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 20-year-old Hunter Maliek in connection to a homicide in the Las Vegas valley on Dec. 26, 2022.
KTNV
Three suspects arrested in Henderson following hit-and-run in stolen vehicle
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Three suspects were arrested on Wednesday following a hit-and-run in Henderson in what police have confirmed to be a stolen vehicle. At 10:35 a.m., Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to the area of South Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway in reference to the collision.
Las Vegas police look for suspect, vehicle in connection with ‘major burglary spree’
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police detectives are asking for help in locating a vehicle and suspect in connection with a “major burglary spree.” The spree took place near Russell Road and Durango Drive on Dec. 19 around 4 p.m. Police said a total of 6 homes have been burglarized. Anyone who recognizes the […]
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect allegedly shot man after trying to steal victim’s package, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone after attempting to steal their package and getting caught, according to Las Vegas authorities. Christopher Moore, 25, also faces a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested Dec. 27...
Las Vegas man found asleep behind wheel accused of ramming 2 police cars before freeway chase
A man found asleep behind the wheel of a stolen car is accused of ramming two police cruisers before leading troopers on a chase on the 215 Beltway, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
‘Most-wanted’ suspect arrested with a hammer on RTC bus on NYE in Las Vegas
A woman who made the Metro police "10 Most Wanted" list in July was arrested on New Year's Eve after "acting erratic and holding a hammer" on a bus in the southwest valley, police said.
8newsnow.com
Expert shares security tips after Metro reports spike in Spring Valley crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police are searching for the suspects in what they call a “major burglary spree” in Spring Valley, as statistics also show a spike in crime in the area. “A little alarming,” Janine Truman said. Truman told 8 News Now that one of...
Fox5 KVVU
Man accused of setting motel bed on fire on New Year’s Day, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man is facing a charge of first-degree arson after he allegedly set a bed on fire inside a motel while high on methamphetamine, authorities said. Vinicio Samaniego, 42, is also charged with possession of meth and is being held in jail on...
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
Fox5 KVVU
Teen accused of fatally stabbing mom’s boyfriend after fight in Las Vegas hotel room
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old boy is charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his mother’s boyfriend to death after a fight in a Las Vegas hotel room, according to authorities. The identity of the child has not been released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Man who pushed Las Vegas security officer to his death sentenced to prison
A judge sentenced a man who pushed a downtown hotel security guard to the ground, which lead to his death, to a minimum of 28 months in prison.
Man faces terror charge for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas
A man is facing terror-related charges after police say he rammed his car through a gate at a solar plant outside Las Vegas and set his car on fire, disabling the huge facility.
Summerlin man shot by officer, shoots himself simultaneously, police say
An armed man involved in a neighborhood dispute was simultaneously shot by both himself and Las Vegas police, officers said during a briefing Tuesday.
