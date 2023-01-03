ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Police release photos of vehicle involved in NYE homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police released photos of a vehicle of interest involved in a New Year’s Eve homicide. On Dec. 31, Las Vegas Metro officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who had crashed into a waterline near West Bonanza Road and Clarkway Drive, police said.
Las Vegas police negotiate with barricaded suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police activity regarding a suspect who has barricaded themselves inside an apartment has shut down traffic in an area of central Las Vegas, police say. According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, at 10:53 Friday morning, detectives arrived at an apartment on Stewart Avenue attempting to find a wanted person. Police say they believe the wanted individual is armed and barricaded inside the apartment.
Las Vegas couple attacks officer in Walmart, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police officer was assaulted by a Las Vegas couple in a Walmart after investigating a found wallet with crystal methamphetamine inside of it, according to the Mesquite Police Department. On Jan. 2 around 9:30 p.m., a Mesquite police officer was dispatched to a Walmart to investigate a found wallet that […]
