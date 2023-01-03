Read full article on original website
JoAnne L. Hoagland, 74, Belmont
JoAnne L. HOAGLAND, 74, of Belmont, NY, died Saturday, December 31, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born August 29, 1948, in Hornell, she was the daughter of Ernest J. and Marion Norton Cole of Angelica. On April 4, 1982, in Belmont, she married John W. Hoagland, who predeceased her on February 20, 2021.
Allegany County District Attorney Reports
Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. Criminal Mischief 2nd degree (D felony) Reckless Endangerment 1st degree (D felony) Proceedings: Michael J. Heverly was arraigned in County Court on 3 felony charges. Heverly is accused of intentionally starting fire to 2 separate buildings on a property in the Town of Allen back in June of this year, destroying one and damaging the other. Motions and further proceedings are scheduled for March 6, 2023.
Exploring the Western NY Wilds: Losing the stories told by beech trees
I write about nature in Allegany County and spend many a weekend here, but my real home is in Niagara County, in a place called Gasport, which is located along the Erie Canal. The Erie Canal towpath (now known as the Canalway Trail) was once the interstate for itinerant workers (hoboes) who traveled from town to town in search of their next farming or handyman gig. While doing so, they frequently stopped at my family’s farm, which butts up to the canal. It was an attractive spot to set up camp because of the fresh water they could drink from a brook that runs through our woods, the same brook from which they ignited gas that bubbles from it for cooking their dinner (there is a reason it’s called GASport).
IN CUSTODY: Suspect with weapon wanted in Andover, Wellsville area at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell
The suspect has been captured and is at St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell (file photo from JMH). Police have confirmed to the Sun the man wanted from an incident on Tuesday night which caused a shelter-in-place for residents of Elm Valley is in custody. After 1 p.m., the man...
West Seneca woman arrested for DWI
On January 5, 2023, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Leslie A. Tripi., 40, of West Seneca, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Elma, Tripi was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Tripi had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Tripi had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested and transported to SP Elma, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC. Tripi was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
State Police continue to look for missing Tioga County man
Reprinted with permission from FNN Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family. Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and...
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
Whitesville’s Vanessa Hall scores 2,000th career point in victory for A/W over Bolivar-Richburg
ANDOVER — Their most recent battle against Jasper-Troupsburg just a couple of days ago marked the first time in over three weeks that Andover/Whitesville last saw the hardwood. A long wait, but one that was worthwhile. Back on Tuesday, they would start off their return red hot with an...
Graces Protect Key Corner on Nations Road in Geneseo
Brothers Eric and Jeremy Grace have permanently protected 49 acres of land along Nations Road in Geneseo by working with Genesee Valley Conservancy to place a conservation easement on the property. This is the second phase of an effort that began in 2014 when the Graces donated an easement on...
Wellsville Village Police reports
All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty. Wellsville Police arrested Edward A. Bulkeley III, age 31 of Cuba, charging him with Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3rd, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving, AUO 3rd, Uninspected Motor Vehicle, Improper/No Signal and Failed to Stop at a Stop Sign. The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on South Main Street and East Hanover Street area. The vehicle was pursued along East Dyke Street to Williams Avenue to the School Street area. Bulkeley was located on Merriam Heights a short time later and taken into custody. Bulkeley was processed, issued an appearance ticket and released. Bulkeley is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on January 24th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by New York State Police. Additional charges are pending.
Jones Memorial gives thanks to Gwen and Rich Shear of Wellsville
The power couple have been longtime hospital supporters, founded the Ridgewalk. This week the Cornerstone Donor Spotlight shines on Rich and Gwyn Shear. Their generosity in making a Cornerstone Pledge of $25,000 or more to our Transformation and Modernization Project is inspiring, as is their commitment to healthcare in our community. Thank you for this and for the years of support you have given Jones Memorial and this community.
Jamestown woman arrested on assault, endangering the welfare of a child charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown woman has been arrested following a domestic dispute on charges including assault and endangering the welfare of a child. On Thursday night, Jamestown Police officers responded to a residence on the south side of the city for a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they arrested Amber Garofalo, 22.
Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
Jamestown Woman Accused Of Biting, Choking Man During Dispute
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 22-year-old Jamestown woman is accused of biting and allegedly choking a man during a domestic dispute on Thursday. Amber Garofalo was arrested at a southside address after leaving multiple bite marks on the victim, attempting to choke him and threatening him with a knife.
Genesee Valley Central School honors the Scott Family for 20+ years of service to youth sports
Dawn and Kevin Scott are the power couple helping to keep GV sports successful. From Genesee Valley School, pictured are Kevin, Trent, Dawn, and Dylan Scott. Each month this year we’ll be highlighting an individual or family who has impacted our community in a positive way. For January 2023 we’d like to introduce you to Dawn and Kevin Scott! The Scotts have been instrumental in helping coach, organize, and maintain quality youth sports throughout the GV community.
Fight In Front Of Youngsters Leads To Charges For Jamestown Woman
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fight in front of three youngsters has led to charges for a 21-year-old Jamestown woman. The Jamestown Police Department charged Kirsten Swartz on Monday with endangering the welfare of a child. During a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Swartz is...
Name of suspect released from with gun incident between Andover and Wellsville that led to multiple charges and jail
An incident with a weapon in Elm Valley between Andover and Wellsville that launched a search for 17 hours has ended with the arrest of an Andover man. The Sun has learned after the incident on Tuesday night where residents were placed in a shelter-in-place, a family member allegedly hid the suspect while police were looking for him. On Wednesday afternoon, he was taken by a family member to St. James Hospital, UR Medicine.
WNY Land Conservancy Purchase 185 Acre Forest in Cattaraugus County
The Western New York Land Conservancy has announced that it has officially purchased a 185-acre forest in Cattaraugus County. The forest, named the Janet Gallogly Allegany Wildlands, is located near Allegany State Park. It is home to a rich diversity of plants and animals. Although it is not yet open...
