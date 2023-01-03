ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Whisker Sells One Millionth Robot and Completes Its $10M USA Manufacturing Expansion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MMFx1_0k2BvwjQ00

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Whisker, the international leader in connected pet care for the past 22 years, sold its millionth Robot (Litter-Robot and Feeder-Robot) in December, marking a major milestone for the company as it continues to develop new technologies to solve pain points for today’s pet parents. The landmark sale culminates several years of remarkable growth for the brand. This year alone, the brand launched the latest Litter-Robot iteration, Litter-Robot 4, completed a $10-million investment in U.S. warehouse expansions in Juneau, Wisconsin, and grew its team to over 400 US-based employees with 40+ engineers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005734/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

As the leading innovator within the pet care and pet tech space, the Whisker Team proudly designs, engineers and assembles its pet robot appliances in the USA, providing beautiful, solution-oriented products to make pet parenting more enjoyable. Every product is carefully developed and undergoes rigorous testing to meet the high standards of cats and pet parents alike.

The Litter-Robot 4 was meticulously designed by the Whisker Team, taking more than 20 years of product innovation and experience into consideration. Key features of the latest self-cleaning litter box include its patented connected app, health-monitoring technology, and yet another evolution of the brand’s patented litter-sifting mechanism, among additional features that enhance the cat care experience. Since launching in May, Litter-Robot 4 sales have exceeded expectations and generated glowing reviews from press including recognition from TIME Magazine, Wall Street Journal and more. The company’s impressive growth trajectory over the past 5 years was also featured in a profile and daily cover in Forbes in the last month.

“As the global leader in connected pet care and the inventors of the best selling automatic globe-sifting litter box, Litter-Robot,, we take great pride in leading the smart pet tech category to transform cat parenthood for the better, and the sale of our millionth robot is just the start to Whisker doing just that,” said Whisker President and CEO, Jacob Zuppke. “As we reflect on the success of the past several years, including our recent $10M investment to expand our U.S. based manufacturing facility, we’re eager to build on this continued momentum and further enhance the pet and pet parenting experience across the globe.”

This June, Whisker completed its $10 million investment to expand its U.S. manufacturing facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to domestic manufacturing. The opening of the impressive 162,500 square foot facility allowed for the creation of 100+ new jobs, with an expected 200 more in the next two years. The new facility will allow Whisker to continue leading the pet tech industry in both quality and design - guaranteeing Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot and Litterbox.com customers the best and most ethically-made pet care products here in the USA.

For more information, please visit www.whisker.com or follow Whisker at @thelitterrobot.

About Whisker

Whisker, formerly known as AutoPets, is the maker of Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin with 400+ passionate team members.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005734/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Bett Communications

whisker@jbc-pr.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER RETAIL PETS SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Whisker

PUB: 01/03/2023 02:22 PM/DISC: 01/03/2023 02:21 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

ETAG Tech Selects Atmosic’s Bluetooth Low Energy Solutions for its Electronic Shelf Label Portfolio

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today Atmosic Technologies, an innovator in energy harvesting wireless platforms for the Internet of Things (IoT), and ETAG Tech, an leader in ultra-low power and high-performance electronic shelf labels (ESLs), today announced a partnership to bring Atmosic’s ultra-low power wireless solutions to ETAG Tech’s ESL portfolio. ETAG Tech is using Atmosic’s ATM2 system-on-chips (SoCs) for several ESL designs and will be incorporating Atmosic’s ATM3 SoC in future designs to take advantage of energy harvesting technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005015/en/ Electronic shelf labels (ESLs) are a technological breakthrough for retail stores, enabling advancements in customer loyalty programs, remote pricing control, and on-demand updates. Extreme-low-power and standards-driven communication ensure a long-term and robust operation. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

U.S. Army Taps Leonardo DRS to Provide Additional M-LIDS Counter-UAS Platforms

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today it was awarded a contract to provide additional counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms in support of U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005946/en/ U.S. Army Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) vehicles produced by Leonardo DRS. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Army)
VIRGINIA STATE
Military.com

Former Contractor Pleads Guilty in Afghan Bid and Visa Scheme

An American ex-contractor pleaded guilty to bribery and visa conspiracies while working on behalf of U.S. interests in Afghanistan during the war, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Orlando Clark, along with his co-conspirator, Todd Coleman, personally pocketed $400,000 in bribes from an Afghan company in exchange for funneling millions...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- For ZOVOO, the innovation leader in the disposable e-cigarette industry, 2022 was a year of all-around breakthrough. With the spirit of continuous innovation and excellence, ZOVOO has won 12 Vape Awards in the space of a year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005468/en/ Moving forward with reputation, ZOVOO pursues a better future (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Growing Consumer and Business Interest in the Metaverse Expected to Fuel Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Commerce, Accenture Finds

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Growing consumer and business interest in the metaverse as a creator economy and tool to enhance day-to-day tasks is expected to fuel a $1 trillion commerce opportunity by the end of 2025, according to findings Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005218/en/ Consumers show high interest in solutions that help them better complete everyday tasks and activities (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

KIOXIA Puts Next-Gen SSDs, Future-Ready Form Factors in the Spotlight at CES

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- This week at CES ® 2023, KIOXIA America, Inc., the inventors of NAND flash, will highlight new technologies, products, and form factors designed to meet upcoming IT requirements and standards – including PCIe ® 5.0 and UFS 4.0. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005166/en/ At CES 2023, KIOXIA is showcasing new technologies, products, and form factors designed to meet upcoming IT requirements and standards. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

US removes Cuban migrants from remote Florida islands

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard removed more than 300 Cuban migrants from a remote island national park off the Florida coast Thursday as the U.S. government sought to handle the latest influx in people arriving by boat from the communist island. Homeland Security officials said the Coast Guard took 337 migrants from Dry Tortugas National Park on a 70-mile (113-kilometer) trip to Key West, where they will be processed. They were among more than 700 migrants, mostly Cubans, who arrived in Florida by boat over the New Year’s weekend, prompting officials in Florida to appeal to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Mobileye and WNC Collaborate on Imaging Radar Production

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- Over the past few years, Mobileye has been developing a new technology to help autonomous vehicles sense and understand their environment – regardless of weather, lighting or road types – in addition to the company’s renowned camera-based perception systems. Known as software-defined imaging radar, or 4D radar, the technology will play a key role in bringing autonomous vehicles and the most advanced forms of driver-assistance technology to life. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005343/en/ Mobileye’s imaging radar supports other key AV vision sensors, and can detect objects, vehicles and pedestrians at distances of up to 1,000 feet. Illustration: Mobileye.
CoinDesk

Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV’s “All About Bitcoin” live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
TEXAS STATE
CNBC

Why Deere thinks satellites are the next big technology to invest in

John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
The Associated Press

Gelesis to Participate in the 25th Annual ICR Conference

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Gelesis (NYSE: GLS), the maker of Plenity for weight management, today announced that the Company will participate in the 25 th Annual ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 9, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005182/en/ Gelesis is the maker of Plenity, an FDA-cleared weight management product. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ORLANDO, FL
The Associated Press

iCapital® Appoints Regulatory Expert Agnes Bundy Scanlan, President of The Cambridge Group, to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- iCapital1, the global fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the appointment of Agnes Bundy Scanlan to the company’s board of directors, effective January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005290/en/ Agnes Bundy Scanlan (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

New York’s right-to-repair bill has major carve-outs for manufacturers

Which devices does the Digital Fair Repair Act cover, exactly? Well, a lot — any that constitute as “digital electronic equipment,” basically. But there are some carve-outs, including cars, home appliances, medical devices, off-road equipment and enterprise devices used by data centers, schools and hospitals. The legislation...
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Quectel Continues to Drive Digital Transformation With Advanced Smart Module, Edge Intelligence and Machine Vision Technologies at CES 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2023-- CES – Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is today demonstrating its smart module capabilities with compute-intensive and edge intelligence applications. Using Quectel’s high performance SG865W-WF smart module, the demonstration showcases how future use cases of industrial applications, digital signage, unattended retail, fleet management and healthcare can be enabled with edge intelligence and machine vision functionality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005278/en/ Quectel continues to drive digital transformation with advanced smart module, edge intelligence and machine vision technologies at CES 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract Solutions to Build Premier Solution in Allergy

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Today, practice technology leader ModMed ® announced the acquisition of Xtract Solutions’ allergy testing and immunotherapy software. Xtract Solutions’ highly regarded software complements ModMed’s Allergy, Asthma & Immunology solution, which was launched in early 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005113/en/ ModMed® Acquires Software from Xtract to Build Premier Solution in Allergy (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Quectel Expands its 5G and GNSS Combo Antennas Portfolio to Advance Coverage and Location Services Across Intelligent Transportation, Telematics, and Mission Critical Communications

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched three new combo antennas to help IoT solution designers and developers optimize device performance. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005587/en/ Quectel expands its 5G and GNSS combo antennas portfolio to advance coverage and location services across intelligent transportation, telematics, and mission critical communications (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy