Whisker Sells One Millionth Robot and Completes Its $10M USA Manufacturing Expansion

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--

Whisker, the international leader in connected pet care for the past 22 years, sold its millionth Robot (Litter-Robot and Feeder-Robot) in December, marking a major milestone for the company as it continues to develop new technologies to solve pain points for today’s pet parents. The landmark sale culminates several years of remarkable growth for the brand. This year alone, the brand launched the latest Litter-Robot iteration, Litter-Robot 4, completed a $10-million investment in U.S. warehouse expansions in Juneau, Wisconsin, and grew its team to over 400 US-based employees with 40+ engineers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005734/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

As the leading innovator within the pet care and pet tech space, the Whisker Team proudly designs, engineers and assembles its pet robot appliances in the USA, providing beautiful, solution-oriented products to make pet parenting more enjoyable. Every product is carefully developed and undergoes rigorous testing to meet the high standards of cats and pet parents alike.

The Litter-Robot 4 was meticulously designed by the Whisker Team, taking more than 20 years of product innovation and experience into consideration. Key features of the latest self-cleaning litter box include its patented connected app, health-monitoring technology, and yet another evolution of the brand’s patented litter-sifting mechanism, among additional features that enhance the cat care experience. Since launching in May, Litter-Robot 4 sales have exceeded expectations and generated glowing reviews from press including recognition from TIME Magazine, Wall Street Journal and more. The company’s impressive growth trajectory over the past 5 years was also featured in a profile and daily cover in Forbes in the last month.

“As the global leader in connected pet care and the inventors of the best selling automatic globe-sifting litter box, Litter-Robot,, we take great pride in leading the smart pet tech category to transform cat parenthood for the better, and the sale of our millionth robot is just the start to Whisker doing just that,” said Whisker President and CEO, Jacob Zuppke. “As we reflect on the success of the past several years, including our recent $10M investment to expand our U.S. based manufacturing facility, we’re eager to build on this continued momentum and further enhance the pet and pet parenting experience across the globe.”

This June, Whisker completed its $10 million investment to expand its U.S. manufacturing facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, further demonstrating the brand’s commitment to domestic manufacturing. The opening of the impressive 162,500 square foot facility allowed for the creation of 100+ new jobs, with an expected 200 more in the next two years. The new facility will allow Whisker to continue leading the pet tech industry in both quality and design - guaranteeing Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot and Litterbox.com customers the best and most ethically-made pet care products here in the USA.

For more information, please visit www.whisker.com or follow Whisker at @thelitterrobot.

About Whisker

Whisker, formerly known as AutoPets, is the maker of Litter-Robot, Feeder-Robot, and Litterbox.com. Launched in 2000 by inventor Brad Baxter, Whisker is an international leader in connected pet care and refined pet accessories, building beautiful solution-oriented products that solve problems, are enjoyable and intuitive to use, and deliver meaningful insights for pets and people alike. Whisker is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and Juneau, Wisconsin with 400+ passionate team members.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005734/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Bett Communications

whisker@jbc-pr.com

KEYWORD: MICHIGAN UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER RETAIL PETS SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Whisker

PUB: 01/03/2023 02:22 PM/DISC: 01/03/2023 02:21 PM