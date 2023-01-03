Body of Vermont man recovered from Connecticut River

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The body of a man who lived near the Connecticut River was found Tuesday, a day after he went out to rake his lawn, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

Roger Blake, 74, of Norwich, Vermont, was last seen by his family at about 3 p.m. Monday. About two hours later, his family noticed he hadn’t come inside and became worried. They noticed a rake halfway down a steep embankment heading toward the river, and called for assistance.

Police and fire department crews in Norwich, Hartford, and nearby Hanover and Lebanon, New Hampshire, responded, but were unable to find Blake.

The Fish and Game Conservation Officer Dive Team recovered Blake’s body on Tuesday morning. The matter was referred to the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, which did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.