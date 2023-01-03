Fire crews called out at Fargo's Hector International Airport to meet returning plane shortly after takeoff

Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
fergusnow.com
Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport
The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police officers assist city's inspections department in clearing "unsafe" home
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department assisted The City of Fargo’s Inspection Department Wednesday morning in clearing a home at 924 5th Street South.. The people living in the home are accused of being in violation of a court order declaring the structure unsuitable for habitation. According to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads
(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man flees after DUI crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents officially lodge complaints about controversial library book in Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- In over a hundred years, the Barnes County Public Library has never hosted a meeting like the one they did Thursday night. Dozens of residents gathered at VCSU to discuss the controversial "Let's Talk About It" book that sits on a shelf in the public library.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
KNOX News Radio
2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls
Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
valleynewslive.com
“I had to get her.”: Woman rescues dog that broke through ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a calm pre-work ritual as Jeanne Woolwine took her dog, Gracie, out for a walk, until, the leash was pulled from her grasp. “She ran off with the leash on down that way, chasing turkeys, having the time of her life,” said Woolwine.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility
(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
kvrr.com
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care
NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Rotary Natural Play Hill construction in Moorhead planned for Summer 2023
(Moorhead, MN) -- The FM Rotary Foundation and the City of Moorhead have announced that construction will commence on the 1.26-acre Rotary Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park in the summer of 2023. The project, in planning since 2018, will provide the community an inspiring hilltop play area overlooking the...
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away from pancreatic cancer
(Norman County, MN) -- The Norman County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passed away peacefully with family by his side. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall says Thornton passed away at approximately 7:13 this morning following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in December 2022. The family of Jeremy Thornton are thanking the Norman County community for the years of support, and are asking for thoughts and prayers at this time.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead's Parks and Recreation supervisor encourages residents to use ski trails
(Moorhead, MN) -- If you are looking for outdoor activities this time of year, Moorhead is looking to help. Trevor Magnuson, Moorhead's Parks and Recreation Supervisor, joined WDAY Midday to share details on the city's 16 miles of ski trails. Magnuson says many of the trails run parallel to the Red River, and are a great way to spend time outdoors in cold temperatures.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minn-Dak Woodturners: All welcome to attend 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- Artists and creators are inviting the public to view their crafts and watch live demonstrations of their skills. Woodturning experts and enthusiasts from the Minn-Dak Woodturners Association are inviting everyone to attend The 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza. The event is being held on Saturday, January 14, at In the Chips, 303 21st Street North, Moorhead, between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can expect to see several examples of bowls, pens, goblets, watch woodturners share techniques, and get hands on experience themselves.
