Fargo, ND

Fire crews called out at Fargo's Hector International Airport to meet returning plane shortly after takeoff

By Tom Tucker
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 3 days ago
valleynewslive.com

Man dies in workplace accident at FedEx in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has started a fatality inspection with FedEx Freight, after a 29 year-old man died on January 4. According to officials, the incident occurred at the facility located on 2500 Third Ave....
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
FARGO, ND
fergusnow.com

Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport

The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County Highway Department concerned about snow drifts on rural roads

(Cass County, ND) -- The Cass County Highway Department says they have been seeing issues with blowing snow and snowdrifts on County roads. Landowners are being asked not to push snow into the right-of way, which includes the roadway, inslopes, ditch bottoms, backslopes, and around mailboxes of any public roadway, including the portion of the driveway within the public right-of-way.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man flees after DUI crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is injured and facing DUI charges, after crashed and tried to flee. Police say 33-year old Eugene Kempers was involved in a crash at around 10 p.m. Thursday night on 32nd Ave. S. near the I-29 ramp. They say both vehicles...
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John’s officially opens new Replacement Facility

(Fargo, ND) -- A long wait is over for more aide for those needing behavioral health services in Fargo. Prairie St. John’s Wednesday officially cut the ribbon on its new replacement facility, something many with the organization say was years in the making. “This facility represents a significant investment...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Placed Under Hospice Care

NORMAN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — The sheriff of Norman County, Minnesota is now in hospice care. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting was asked to release the news about Sheriff Jeremy Thornton by his family and Norman County Sheriff’s Office. Thornton was diagnosed early last month with pancreatic cancer.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rotary Natural Play Hill construction in Moorhead planned for Summer 2023

(Moorhead, MN) -- The FM Rotary Foundation and the City of Moorhead have announced that construction will commence on the 1.26-acre Rotary Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park in the summer of 2023. The project, in planning since 2018, will provide the community an inspiring hilltop play area overlooking the...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022

FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passes away from pancreatic cancer

(Norman County, MN) -- The Norman County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff Jeremy Thornton passed away peacefully with family by his side. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall says Thornton passed away at approximately 7:13 this morning following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis in December 2022. The family of Jeremy Thornton are thanking the Norman County community for the years of support, and are asking for thoughts and prayers at this time.
NORMAN COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead's Parks and Recreation supervisor encourages residents to use ski trails

(Moorhead, MN) -- If you are looking for outdoor activities this time of year, Moorhead is looking to help. Trevor Magnuson, Moorhead's Parks and Recreation Supervisor, joined WDAY Midday to share details on the city's 16 miles of ski trails. Magnuson says many of the trails run parallel to the Red River, and are a great way to spend time outdoors in cold temperatures.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minn-Dak Woodturners: All welcome to attend 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza in Moorhead

(Moorhead, MN) -- Artists and creators are inviting the public to view their crafts and watch live demonstrations of their skills. Woodturning experts and enthusiasts from the Minn-Dak Woodturners Association are inviting everyone to attend The 2023 Winter Woodturning Extravaganza. The event is being held on Saturday, January 14, at In the Chips, 303 21st Street North, Moorhead, between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m. Visitors can expect to see several examples of bowls, pens, goblets, watch woodturners share techniques, and get hands on experience themselves.
MOORHEAD, MN

