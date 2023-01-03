ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

By Noah Strackbein
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAYs4_0k2Buieh00

The Buffalo Bills released another update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition and in intensive care, according to the latest release from the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills provided an update early in the afternoon, Tuesday confirming that Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin went to UC Medical Center straight from the field last night after collapsing during the first quarter. He received CPR from medics before being put into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

The Bills confirmed that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest but his heartbeat was restored. As of last night, he was sedated. The team returned to Buffalo in the middle of the night after several players went to the hospital.

The NFL has also announced there is no plan to reschedule the game this week. The league is also working to assure players and coaches receive mental health and support services.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support from Damar Hamlin

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury

Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity

Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game

Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing in Bills-Bengals Game

Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update

Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized on Wednesday morning after he collapsed during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game two days prior, and a close family friend said there was one significant miscommunication about the defensive back’s medical emergency. Jordon Rooney, who runs the sports marketing company Jaster Athletes, is a close friend of Hamlin. He was one... The post Damar Hamlin’s friend clears up ‘miscommunication’ in latest update appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hill

Audio captures Damar Hamlin emergency response: ‘We’re going to need everybody’

After Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night, medical personnel can be heard calling for everyone to help on radio traffic recordings, underscoring the severity of Hamlin’s condition. Hamlin collapsed on the field seconds after he tackled a Cincinnati Bengals player Monday. He immediately received medical attention from doctors and…
Healthline

NFL Player Damar Hamlin is Awake After Cardiac Arrest: What to Know

Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin suffered from a cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night after a tackle. Hamlin was able to be revived by CPR and a defibrillator while on the field. He is currently in critical condition, according to the team. Cardiac arrest can result from...
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
915
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy