Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Here’s how to get an Amazon Echo Dot with Alexa for just 99 cents right now
Amazon shoppers can get an Echo Dot device, complete with the Alexa personal assistant, for just $0.99 right now with a special, limited-time offer. It’s easy. All you have to do is go to this Amazon web page, sign in (or create a new account) and start a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscription to claim the offer.
One of Garmin's best features is finally coming your Instinct 2
Morning Report is now available to alpha testers, and should come to all devices in the new year
Apple Insider
Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
The TikTok-famous walking pad is $50 off on Amazon today
Pair this trendy treadmill with a standing desk to walk while you work.
Recharge before the New Year with these Anker power station deals on Amazon
Amanda ReedHelp your devices recover from capturing all that unwrapping, imbibing, and Instagram-ing with Anker chargers, speakers, and generators on sale on Amazon.
Best deals on Amazon: Get a no-contact Halo Rise sleep tracker for over 20% off today
Amazon's Halo Rise smart lamp brightens gradually like the sun for a peaceful morning awakening.
Snag an Osprey running vest for 45% off on Amazon right now
The adventure-ready hydration pack is at its lowest price in over 30 days.
Fitbit Luxe review: Tiny screen, terrific fitness stats
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I love having endless stats about the mundane and fitness-filled moments of my daily life. Sometimes, they're just interesting; other times, they help me improve my fitness — or, at the very least, give me a data-driven way to feel better about the progress that I might not actually see, but what the little device anchored on my wrist has deduced. The Fitbit Luxe is the company's smallest wrist-anchored fitness tracker.
Best deals on Amazon: Get a 10-cup Brita pitcher for under $25 today
If your goal is to become more hydrated in 2032, this deal is for you.
Phone Arena
Check out Amazon's first-ever Kindle Scribe deals with your choice of a Basic or Premium Pen
Just because the holiday shopping season is over, that doesn't mean it's too late to save big on that hot new gadget you've been closely following for the last few months or so. The Kindle Scribe, for instance, was only unveiled a few months back, which made it a little too young for a Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2022 discount.
This whimsical 'Star Wars' Boba Fett LEGO set is finally on sale at Amazon
The 732-piece Boba Fett brick kit comes with an additional seven mini-figures.
This dish drainer is perfect for limited counter space — and just $7 on Amazon
This stainless steel dish rack rolls up to save even more space.
How to pick the right Apple Watch size for you in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $369, a discount of $30 over the Apple Store price. The...
The fuzzy Sulley spirit jersey is finally available online
A spirit jersey so soft, it'll make you go "kitty!".
You can preorder these 50th anniversary Disney Crocs before they sell out
Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary with a pair of new Crocs.
makeuseof.com
iPad (10th Generation) vs. iPad mini: Which Budget iPad Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to step up to one of Apple's latest iPads, you have two budget options: the iPad (10th generation) and the iPad mini. Both tablets come at a very similar price point, have a modern design, and are great tablets.
Prevention
The GoPlus 2-In-1 Under-Desk Treadmill Is $150 off on Amazon Post-New Year
If your fitness goals for the year include adding some cardio into your daily routine, ramping up your running speed, or simply getting more steps in, listen up. The GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, Women's Health's pick for the best foldable treadmill for the value, is on sale on Amazon for $150 off right now.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0