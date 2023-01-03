ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company

Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

The best New Year's deals at Amazon you can still shop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon's New Year sale is in full swing with plenty of deals on New Years essentials to help you step...
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
Android Police

Fitbit Luxe review: Tiny screen, terrific fitness stats

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I love having endless stats about the mundane and fitness-filled moments of my daily life. Sometimes, they're just interesting; other times, they help me improve my fitness — or, at the very least, give me a data-driven way to feel better about the progress that I might not actually see, but what the little device anchored on my wrist has deduced. The Fitbit Luxe is the company's smallest wrist-anchored fitness tracker.
CBS News

How to pick the right Apple Watch size for you in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale for $369, a discount of $30 over the Apple Store price. The...
makeuseof.com

iPad (10th Generation) vs. iPad mini: Which Budget iPad Is Right for You?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to step up to one of Apple's latest iPads, you have two budget options: the iPad (10th generation) and the iPad mini. Both tablets come at a very similar price point, have a modern design, and are great tablets.
Prevention

The GoPlus 2-In-1 Under-Desk Treadmill Is $150 off on Amazon Post-New Year

If your fitness goals for the year include adding some cardio into your daily routine, ramping up your running speed, or simply getting more steps in, listen up. The GoPlus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill, Women's Health's pick for the best foldable treadmill for the value, is on sale on Amazon for $150 off right now.
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy