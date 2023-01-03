Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested on DUI, weapon charges after swerving in traffic lanes
A 41-year-old Ocala man is being charged with driving under the influence and carrying a concealed firearm without a license after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed his vehicle swerving in and out of traffic lanes on SW 32nd Street. On Thursday, the MCSO deputy observed a Honda...
ocala-news.com
Man accused of striking woman’s head with cellphone, preventing her from calling 911
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Marion County after he was accused of grabbing a woman’s cellphone, striking her in the head with it, and preventing her from contacting law enforcement. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a possible...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon man arrested after being accused of poisoning neighborhood pets
A 36-year-old Dunnellon man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of poisoning several pets in his neighborhood. On Friday, December 2, 2022, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to the 20100 block of SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon in reference to a cat that had possibly been poisoned.
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man arrested after allegedly attacking two men with stick
A 41-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of attacking two men with a stick. On Monday, shortly before 8:15 a.m., an MCSO deputy responded to the 11800 block of SE Highway 464 in Ocklawaha in reference to a battery in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy observed the first victim who was holding Joshua Daniel Perez on the ground, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man accused of choking woman during argument over gifts
A 46-year-old Ocala man was arrested after a woman accused him of choking her during an argument over gifts. On Friday, December 30, the female victim contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to report a physical altercation that had occurred between herself and Neal Philip Purdy. The victim stated...
WCJB
Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
villages-news.com
85-year-old Villager arrested after deputies called to Tanglewood Villas
An 85-year-old Villager was arrested after law enforcement was called to the Tanglewood Villas in the Village of Sabal Chase. A woman called 911 to report an altercation that had taken place Tuesday night at the home of Charles Edward Riggs, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies spoke to Riggs, it was apparent he had been drinking. He admitted he’d consumed “three beers.”
WESH
Central Florida man who pleaded guilty to killing wife, 4 kids back in court
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man who pleaded guilty to killing his family is going back to court. Forty-one-year-old Michael Jones now faces punishment for killing his wife Casei Jones and the four kids they had between them. It was September 2019 and the family van crashed...
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office ticketing drivers who fail to stop for school buses
To help ensure the safety of local students, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring school bus stops to ensure that drivers are stopping for school buses. Earlier this week, MCSO deputies were stationed near school bus stops throughout the county, and they pulled over several drivers who failed to stop for a stopped school bus. According to MCSO, those drivers were each issued a $371 ticket.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD looking for suspect in Sorority Row burglary
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at 11:40 p.m. on January 2 in the 1200 block of SW 9th Avenue. The surveillance video can be viewed here. If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Detective Barnes at 352-642-6121.
WCJB
Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman. Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.
WCJB
WCJB
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville. GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired. Witnesses...
ocala-news.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car at Ocala intersection
A 42-year-old man was killed early Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Ocala. Shortly after 12:35 a.m., a sedan was traveling eastbound on SE Maricamp Road in the outside lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. FHP stated that when the...
click orlando
Florida man bites officer after hitting another with car, dancing in traffic, police say
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – An Orlando man fleeing Winter Garden police struck an officer with a car and bit another on the leg Tuesday evening after causing thousands of dollars in property damage at a convenience store, arrest affidavits show. Employees of the Mobil gas station at 12961 W....
ocala-news.com
Convicted felon, passenger arrested after Ocala police find loaded gun and marijuana in vehicle
The Ocala Police Department arrested a 71-year-old convicted felon and his 39-year-old passenger after a loaded firearm and marijuana were found inside their vehicle during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, December 21, an OPD officer observed a pickup truck that ran the stop sign at the intersection of NE 7th...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
ocala-news.com
Fire destroys home in Ocala, no injuries reported
Ocala firefighters were dispatched to NW 4th Street on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. Shortly after 12 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue units consisting of Engines 1, 3, and 4, Rescue 1, Tower 1, Battalion Chief 11, and a Safety Officer arrived at the 1700 block of NW 4th Street and observed a single-story home that was on fire.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Man dies in single-vehicle Gainesville accident
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on NW 5th Avenue on Monday night. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) social media post, the man was driving eastbound on NW 5th Avenue and ran the stop sign at the NW 3rd Street intersection around 9:13 p.m. The...
