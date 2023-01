Stormy approaches each and every single day with an unbridled sense of joy. Every morning, this 1-year-old Boxer mix greets Santa Barbara Humane staff with a new toy in her mouth, eager to get the day started with some playtime. Stormy is an active girl who is happiest when she is moving. She absolutely adores spending time around people, especially when they are willing to play with her.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO