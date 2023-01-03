Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger studied under expert on serial killer BTK; daughter 'sick' at news

Read full article on original website
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Why didn't Idaho roommate call 911 after encountering masked madman?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho murder victims' surviving female roommate likely didn't call for help after coming face-to-face with accused killer Bryan Kohberger because she may have been paralyzed by fear and confusion, experts told Fox News Digital. The roommate — one of two who survived the attack — faced...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder timeline: Affidavit reveals how 16 minutes depict shocking scene
MOSCOW, Idaho - A newly unsealed filing in the murders of four University of Idaho students includes several pieces of a puzzle that depict a blurry picture of what happened inside an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Police believe Bryan Kohberger fatally stabbed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison...
q13fox.com
Idaho Murders: Newly released affidavit charges Bryan Kohburger with 4 counts of murder and burglary
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the slayings of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. Newly unsealed documents filed in Latah County, Idaho reveal how authorities used DNA found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victims: Who were Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen
MOSCOW, Idaho - The college town of Moscow, Idaho is still reeling from the loss of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen. On Nov. 13, the four students and friends were stabbed to death inside a rental home near the campus. Suspect Bryan...
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty in Idaho student murders
MOSCOW, Idaho - In the first court appearance for the man accused of brutally killing four University of Idaho students, a judge laid out all five counts he is facing, even just one of those could get him the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at Idaho murder scene hours after killings and 12 times prior: investigators
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's phone pinged at the scene of the Nov. 13, 2022, quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, just hours after the murders of four college students took place and at least 12 times prior to the massacre, according to an affidavit released Thursday. Investigators determined that the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger changed license plate five days after student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The suspect in the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students switched his license plate five days after his car was spotted near the crime scene, according to state records and a newly unsealed case filing. Investigators believe Bryan Kohberger drove his 2015 white Hyundai Elantra...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger applied for internship at Pullman Police Department in fall 2022
MOSCOW, Idaho - Brian Kohberger, the criminology Ph.D. student accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death in November, applied for an internship in the fall with the local police department in Pullman, Washington, according to a newly released probable cause affidavit. Kohberger worked as a teaching assistant...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders timeline: Investigators say phone evidence says suspect went back to scene after crime
Detectives tracked 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger's phone records, which allegedly showed when he left his apartment and when he allegedly left the crime scene. Surveillance footage also puts his car at the scene.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Process underway to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Moscow
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The process has started to bring suspect Bryan Kohberger back to Idaho, where he will face charges for the murders of four college students. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday, and will be transported to Idaho within 10 days. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
MOSCOW, Idaho - Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four sleeping University of Idaho students with a "fixed-blade" knife in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney ahead of his return to Latah County to face a judge. Kohberger waived his extradition Tuesday from Pennsylvania, where...
q13fox.com
Former homicide detective says Idaho murder suspect wasn't prepared for chaos after killings
Retired Seattle Homicide Detective Cloyd Steiger says the Idaho quadruple murder suspect was not prepared for the chaos that ensued when the attacks occurred. Was this the suspect's first time killing someone? Was he a Ted Bundy in the making? A narcissist? A rookie? Retired Det. Steiger shares his take with FOX 13's David Rose.
q13fox.com
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger arrives in Moscow for trial: Everything we know so far
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, has arrived back in Moscow, Idaho to face a judge. Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State University, was arrested by state police at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania last Friday. He waived extradition Tuesday afternoon, after which he was flown to Latah County for trial.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger makes first court appearance, court documents shed light on night of murders
Kohberger arrived in Idaho late Wednesday night after being extradited from Pennsylvania. Court documents released on Thursday reveal that authorities investigating the University of Idaho student killings had been keeping a close eye on suspect Bryan Kohberger well before his identity was released to the public.
q13fox.com
AG's Office introduces legislation to make cold case unit for missing and murdered Indigenous people in WA
