Related
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
B-Fab Training With Veteran WWE Star
Natalya might be taking time off from WWE right now due to a nasal injury, but that doesn't mean she isn't continuing to work inside the ring, sharing an image of herself training with Hit Row member B-Fab inside the squared circle. Natalya shared the image because B-Fab had brought...
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged
Dominik Mysterio has had an eventful few weeks. After getting "arrested" on the Christmas Eve edition of "WWE SmackDown" and spending a few nights doing "hard time in prison", the young WWE star has now gotten engaged to his girlfriend. Mysterio shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the two holding hands with an engagement ring visible on his significant other. The caption dates their engagement to January 2, and the couple appears to be together on a beach.
WWE SmackDown Preview (1/6): The Usos Vs. Sheamus And Drew McIntyre For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line tonight when "WWE SmackDown" airs live from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Usos – Jimmy and Jey Uso – will defend the titles against Brawling Brutes' Sheamus and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. This particular bout was scheduled to occur last month, but McIntyre was forced out of action due to injury, and the match was postponed. "The Scottish Warrior" made a surprise return during last week's episode of "SmackDown," coming to the aid of Sheamus during an attack from The Bloodline. The last time McIntyre and "The Celtic Warrior" teamed up in tag team action, they defeated The Usos in a WarGames advantage match before Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2022.
Mercedes Mone Thanks AEW And WWE Stars For Being In Japan For Her
Mercedes Moné single-handedly shook up the professional wrestling world when she made her monumental debut in NJPW this week, becoming the latest high-profile WWE star to leave the company and strike out on their own. But Moné didn't come to Japan by herself. Hours after she made her debut on Wednesday, the seven-time world champion shared photos of several WWE and AEW stars who showed backstage support for her career-altering Tokyo Dome moment. Moné revealed that her former WWE partners Naomi and Bayley made the international trip to support their friend, while the new "CEO of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM" also received support from FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
Arn Anderson Reveals Part Of His Body That's Been Paralyzed For Almost 30 Years
While professional wrestling can often bring fans a great deal of joy, it's important to remember that these performers put their bodies on the line for our entertainment — sometimes taking on lifelong injuries because of it. On the latest installment of "Ask Arn Anything," the veteran wrestler revealed that he has long been dealing with paralysis in his left hand, and has had to learn to get by without its use.
John Laurinaitis Removed From Wrestling Event Following Public Backlash
It was only a day ago when it seemed like pro wrestling was ready to take a chance again on one John Laurinaitis, who has been out of sight, out of mind since leaving WWE. Alas, the Johnny Ace comeback no one was waiting for appears to be over before it could even begin.
WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match
While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
Backstage News On Naomi's WWE Status
The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has finally landed, debuting as Mercedes Mone in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as part of Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. But what of her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, known in WWE as Naomi?. Naomi was in attendance at the Tokyo Dome...
AEW Star Says Mercedes Moné Wants To 'Make A Difference' In Professional Wrestling
Former WWE star Sasha Banks reemerged on the far side of the Pacific as Mercedes Moné, but to Dax Harwood, she will always be one of the hardest-working wrestlers in the industry. On his "FTR with Dax" podcast, Harwood showed off his "Shevival" t-shirt featuring Moné, Bayley, Cash Wheeler,...
Tony Schiavone Comments On Why Bret Hart's WCW Run Failed
Bret Hart spent four years working for WCW from 1997 to 2000, but that period of his career is usually not looked back upon as fondly as the rest. When fans think about "The Hitman," they typically go to his years in WWE first due to how much of an impact he made there, despite the fact he is a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, a four-time WCW United States Champion, and a former WCW World Tag Team Champion.
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview (1/6): The Acclaimed Take On Jarrett And Lethal, Orange Cassidy Vs. Kip Sabian, Jade Cargill Defends Against Skye Blue
Immediately following "AEW Rampage" tonight on TNT, AEW will hold its fifth "Battle of the Belts" special. The one-hour event, which is often taped ahead of time, will be broadcast live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon at 11 pm ET. As of this writing, the show is scheduled to feature three championship bouts, including two singles contests and a "No Holds Barred" tag team match.
Bully Ray Lists His Favorite Tag Teams
As one half of one of the most decorated tag teams to ever step in the ring, Bully Ray knows his way around the world of tag team wrestling. And recently, the longtime Dudley Boy named his five favorite tag teams of all time. Speaking with Sportskeeda at the old ECW arena in Philadelphia, Bully Ray was asked to list his favorite teams to ever wrestle.
Nick Aldis Reveals Why Third Match With Current WWE Star Never Happened
While with NWA, Nick Aldis entered a feud with Cody Rhodes, who has since created AEW and left the company to return to WWE. This feud with Rhodes brought much interest, as with Rhodes defeating Aldis at All In in 2018, Rhodes became NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion like his father before him. The pair had a rematch 50 days later which saw Aldis win the title back in a match that was praised. With the score tied 1-1, some fans expected a final rubber match for the title, yet it never occurred.
Top AEW Star Reveals How Owen Hart Tribute Came About
Last year, AEW held the first-ever Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, culminating at Double or Nothing. Adam Cole defeated Samoa Joe in the finals of the men's tournament, while Britt Baker beat Ruby Soho to claim her own tournament victory, leading to the real-life couple being the inaugural winners of the prestigious competition. Following the tournaments' end, Dr. Martha Hart — widow of Owen Hart — gave an emotional speech during the pay-per-view. These tournaments were meant to honor the legacy, career, and life of Owen, who tragically passed away at WWE Over the Edge 1999.
