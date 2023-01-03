Amtrak’s New Airo Trains Give Riders a Modern Experience

Image via Amtrak.

Amtrak released details of its new Airo trains last week, which are expected to replace the carrier’s 50-year-old rolling stock starting in 2026, writes Julia Musto for FOX 29.

The new trains will operate on routes across the country, including in Pennsylvania.

“As we invest in the future, Amtrak is leading the way with a new era of rail,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris.

“Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities.”

Airo trains will boast panoramic windows, speeds of up to 125 miles per hour, and wayfinding with a color-coded system. Riders will have access to self-service food options and will enjoy enhanced comfort with spacious seating. Other features include improved technology and a greener impact.

These trains are part of Amtrak’s larger transformation that also includes major infrastructure projects, service expansion, and station upgrades, as well as improved track capacity along the Northeast Corridor.

“Americans deserve modern, safe, reliable passenger rail service, and introducing brand new rail cars is a major step towards improving the daily experience of commuters and travelers who depend on Amtrak,” said Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose.

