Donna Sullivan
3d ago

Listen we all know that Kevie promised to put that crazy witch on Commitees..that is the only reason she isn't on the side of her Comrads in Crazy...we all know it. This party has went to hell ever since they embraced Trumpism and far right extremism...they all wanna run the show..and not a one of them are mentally fit to!

talk'n2myself
3d ago

McCarthy must have really made some big promises to the old mare, can't imagine her being such a strong McCarthy backer if she didn't have some skin in the game

wayne stewart
3d ago

so come on republicans tell us how this is the democrats fault aren't you people always telling us how wonderful your party will do when they take power. isn't today the 3rd of January. I thought you were going to impeach Biden today. I guess you need a leader first. and I guess you can't figure out which spineless coward to back

KENTUCKY STATE
NEW YORK STATE
