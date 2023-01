OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Brayden Parker scored 15 points and Idaho State beat Weber State 67-57 on Saturday night. Parker shot 5 of 8 from the field for the Bengals (6-10, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Jay Nagle scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Miguel Tomley also scored 12.

