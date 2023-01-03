ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
FOX43.com

Crosby, Ovechkin among first round of NHL All-Star selections

WASHINGTON — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s hockey operations...
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Team USA Gets Hosed, Eventful Penguins Practice

LAS VEGAS — American fans howled, while Canadian fans said “good call” twice, as Team USA had two goals taken away in its 6-2 loss to Team Canada in the WJC semis. Jakub Vrana was unclaimed on waivers, the New York Rangers aren’t putting Alex Lafreniere on the NHL trade market, the Sharks reacted to a trade request by a former first-rounder, go inside the Washington Capitals’ December team meeting, and there was a lot to unpack during and after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at T-Mobile Arena.
Yardbarker

Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game

On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
NHL

Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 6

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 6 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

