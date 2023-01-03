Read full article on original website
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
Jaromir Jagr Has Plan For Number Retirement With Penguins
It's only a matter of time before the Pittsburgh Penguins finally retire Jaromir Jagr's No. 68.
Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
Decisions Looming for the Penguins
Decisions will need to be made for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the blue line and in net.
Kingerski: Festering Penguins Problems; Time for Hextall to Start Fixing
LAS VEGAS — Jake Guentzel called the Penguins’ first-period effort in their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights unacceptable. Sidney Crosby said he hopes his team meets the challenge of losing (again and again) and does something about it. But make no mistake, it isn’t one game. The problems with Pittsburgh Penguins are only getting bigger.
Penguins Notebook: Petry Progressing, DeSmith Explains Jarry Confusion
LAS VEGAS — There was something a little off on Wednesday at the Pittsburgh Penguins practice. Coach Mike Sullivan stopped practice to admonish his team to pick up the pace. The locker room was eerily quiet. Even the usual jokesters merely sat in their locker stall, dutifully fulfilling their media obligation, but little more.
Tristan Jarry Sent Back to Pittsburgh for Evaluation; Archibald, Too
LAS VEGAS — Pittsburgh Penguins’ third goalie Dustin Tokarski joined the NHL club Wednesday in Las Vegas. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry left the Winter Classic Monday after less than five minutes with an apparent right leg injury. After practice, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan delivered the news. “So (Jarry)...
FOX43.com
Crosby, Ovechkin among first round of NHL All-Star selections
WASHINGTON — Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin were among the first round of All-Star selections revealed by the NHL on Thursday night. Crosby, the longtime captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, was selected for his ninth All-Star Game and Ovechkin his 13th, a Washington Capitals record. The league’s hockey operations...
ClutchPoints
NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
Dan’s Daily: Team USA Gets Hosed, Eventful Penguins Practice
LAS VEGAS — American fans howled, while Canadian fans said “good call” twice, as Team USA had two goals taken away in its 6-2 loss to Team Canada in the WJC semis. Jakub Vrana was unclaimed on waivers, the New York Rangers aren’t putting Alex Lafreniere on the NHL trade market, the Sharks reacted to a trade request by a former first-rounder, go inside the Washington Capitals’ December team meeting, and there was a lot to unpack during and after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at T-Mobile Arena.
Yardbarker
Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game
On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
NHL
Sidney Crosby Named to Ninth Career NHL All-Star Game
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named to his ninth career All-Star Game, it was announced today. The NHL named one representative from all 32 teams and the remaining 12 players - two skaters and one goaltender per division - will be decided by the 2023 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by Guaranteed Rate beginning at 9:00 PM tonight at NHL.com/Vote.
What Has Happened to Penguins’ Vaunted Offense?
The Pittsburgh Penguins have lost five games in a row, and are 1-4-2 in their past seven. Tristan Jarry, their No. 1 goaltender is injured, and team officials have yet to say when they think he’ll return. The cornerstone of their defense corps, Kris Letang, has been placed on...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 6
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 6 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
