Saint Joseph, MI

wmta.org

What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Kicking off January- 9&10 News 1/5/2023

Shady Lane Cellars: Sip, Soup, Ski partnered with Grand Traverse Bike Tours. Head out on a ski adventure through the vines, beautifully blanketed in snow at the Sip, Soup, and Ski event from Shady Lane Cellars. Enjoy 4-different groomed ski loops around Shady Lane’s iconic estate. You can go at your own pace, as maps are included and the trails are well marked and easy to follow. You can also warm up with a hot bowl of soup or a cup of warm mulled wine and hot chocolate while cozying up to the fire back at Shady Lane Winery. Round out your excursion with a tasting featuring their award winning wines and cider. Grand Traverse Bike Tours are also offering rentals through the month of March, so reserve your spot through their website!
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kristen Walters

Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan

A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
ESSEXVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gets its first rail biking business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Free Skiing for Michigan Middle School Students

MSIA Cold is Cool Passport allows Fourth and Fifth Graders to Ski All Winter Long in Michigan! Families can obtain a Cold is Cool Ski & Ride Passport App for their 4th and/or 5th graders that gives them up to three free lift tickets or trail passes at 29 participating ski areas, plus additional discounts on the slopes and in Michigan ski shops.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Restaurant In Michigan

Guy Fieri has been all over this great land – and spent plenty of time in Michigan during “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” – so which one is the best? (according to the folks at Mashed) Ethan Miller/Getty Images Editor's note: The restaurant selections in this...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?

True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America

A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now

It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?

People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!

A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
mcknightshomecare.com

$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

