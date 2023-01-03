Read full article on original website
wmta.org
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Kicking off January- 9&10 News 1/5/2023
Shady Lane Cellars: Sip, Soup, Ski partnered with Grand Traverse Bike Tours. Head out on a ski adventure through the vines, beautifully blanketed in snow at the Sip, Soup, and Ski event from Shady Lane Cellars. Enjoy 4-different groomed ski loops around Shady Lane’s iconic estate. You can go at your own pace, as maps are included and the trails are well marked and easy to follow. You can also warm up with a hot bowl of soup or a cup of warm mulled wine and hot chocolate while cozying up to the fire back at Shady Lane Winery. Round out your excursion with a tasting featuring their award winning wines and cider. Grand Traverse Bike Tours are also offering rentals through the month of March, so reserve your spot through their website!
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in Michigan
A unique new restaurant serving up "Wafflewiches" - a delicious combination of waffles with sweet and savory add-ons - just opened in Michigan. Read on to learn more. KG's Bistro! is a new restaurant that recently opened in Essexville, Michigan, and it's already getting rave reviews from local patrons due to its delicious comfort food dishes, including their signature "Wafflewiches."
Experts Say This Beautiful Michigan Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
Living in Michigan we are blessed with some amazing sunrises and sunsets. But where in Michigan can you take the best picture of a sunrise or sunset?. Well according to the experts at Love Exploring this is Michigan's spot. Experts Say Harrisville Harbor Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures. Harrisville...
WILX-TV
Michigan gets its first rail biking business
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Mid-Michigan woman took her love of railroads and cycling and turned it into a unique business. It’s the first business in the state to offer rail biking - coming soon to Traverse City. 2019 Grand Ledge High School graduate Macie Hefron owns Wheels on...
9&10 News
Free Skiing for Michigan Middle School Students
MSIA Cold is Cool Passport allows Fourth and Fifth Graders to Ski All Winter Long in Michigan! Families can obtain a Cold is Cool Ski & Ride Passport App for their 4th and/or 5th graders that gives them up to three free lift tickets or trail passes at 29 participating ski areas, plus additional discounts on the slopes and in Michigan ski shops.
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana
If you love hearing about the latest restaurant openings in town, you may be interested to learn that a popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Indiana. Read on to learn more.
Most sunshine in weeks coming for Michigan
For the first time since before Thanksgiving, we could have more than one sunny day in a row. It's been a long, dreary, tiring six week in Michigan with perpetual cloud cover
wcsx.com
Best Diners, Drive Ins and Dives Restaurant In Michigan
Guy Fieri has been all over this great land – and spent plenty of time in Michigan during “Diners, Drive Ins and Dives” – so which one is the best? (according to the folks at Mashed) Ethan Miller/Getty Images Editor's note: The restaurant selections in this...
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
Winter is on hold for Michigan, but for how long?
True harsh winter cold isn’t in the scene for Michigan for this week. Let’s look at the really long-term data to see if severe cold is showing up anytime soon. The two best computer models for a general forecast of temperatures are the European Medium Range Weather Forecast Model (Euro for short) and the Global Forecast System (GFS) from NOAA. Both of these models give us a temperature anomaly forecast out to 15 or 16 days. While this type of forecast doesn’t give us an exact high temperature forecast, it gives us an idea whether we will top out in the teens, 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s. So it gives us Michiganders a general idea of whether we would call the weather really cold or not too harsh.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has One of the Best Cities for Black Families in America
A new study reveals that Michigan has one of the best cities for Black families in America. That’s great news for any Black family looking to make a permanent residence in the Great Lakes State. The study comes from ThatSister.com, which calls itself a site that provides “fun and...
This is Why Eggs Are So Freaking Expensive in Michigan Right Now
It's absolutely insane how expensive eggs are throughout the state of Michigan (and everywhere else) right now. Well, we think we finally know the answer as to why. Have you been to a grocery store in Michigan lately? Everything is over the top expensive, especially eggs. Egg prices have gone up nearly 50% in the past year and right now they're at an all-time high.
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Why have eggs been so expensive lately?
The price of a dozen eggs has skyrocketed as avian influenza and inflation impact the supply chain.
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Poorest Cities?
People say money does not solve problems. I am guessing the people that say that and believe it to be true, have money. My guess is money could solve a lot of problems for the people that live in the ten poorest cities in Michigan. According to The Worker's Rights, these 10 Michigan cities are on the list because of the following reasons,
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
