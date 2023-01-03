Read full article on original website
Anita Pointer, Founding Member of Legendary Pointer Sisters Group, Dead at 74
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita," the singer's family said in a statement Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the iconic Pointer Sisters vocal group, has died. She was 74. The singer died at her home on Saturday, surrounded by family, her publicist confirmed to Variety. "While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace," read a statement from her four closest...
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dead at 74
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and '80s included "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fire," died of cancer on Saturday at age 74, her publicist said.
‘1000-Lb Sisters’ in 2023: Where Amy and Tammy Slaton Live, Kids, Marital Status, and More Ahead of Season 4
Find out where Tammy and Amy Slaton are living in 2023, plus details about their marital status, kids, and when their TLC series returns.
Tom Parker Dead: Wife of The Wanted Singer Details First 'Grief-Filled' Christmas Without Him
Kelsey Parker posted to Instagram on Friday to film her heartbreaking reunion with her late husband Tom's parents Noreen and Nigel, after confessing that she is "dreading" her first Christmas without the singer. After a year-and-a-half-long struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, the Wanted star passed away in March...
Tammy Slaton Stops Breathing in Horrifying 1000-Lb Sisters Promo
Tammy Slaton is about to be on death’s doorstep. People Magazine has released a sneak peek at 1000-Lb Sisters Season 4 — and it takes viewers way back to the beginning of last year. At that time, the 36-year-old causes extreme panic amidst her family members, who grow...
Erin Napier Shares Sweet Throwback Photos with Daughter Helen as She Celebrates Her 5th Birthday
Erin Napier and husband Ben Napier share daughters Mae, 19 months, and Helen, 5 Erin Napier is celebrating her not-so-little girl's special day. On Tuesday, the Home Town star took to Instagram to reflect on daughter Helen's 5th birthday, sharing a sweet throwback where the mom of two holds Polaroid photos of her and a newborn Helen as she sleeps in the background. Erin shares Helen with husband Ben Napier. "5 years with our Helen girl. The one who made me conquer my fear of childbirth, who made us mama...
Mom on daughter: "She talks back because her sister left for college"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Siblings have fun growing up together, and every game is more interesting when you have a partner by your side, ready to try something new or laugh at jokes. That companionship that keeps on bonding brothers and sisters is sometimes damaged when one of them has to move to a different city.
