wdayradionow.com
Corporate Farming Bill back on the table in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leaders are putting focus back on growing livestock operations in the state. While among the country's leaders in the farming industry, North Dakota is middle of the pack when it comes to cattle and calves on feed. Both chambers and the governor are committed to...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum appoints advisory committee to distribute funds from settlements with opioid manufacturers
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum Friday issued an executive order creating an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee to receive and distribute funds received under settlement agreements and recommend how they should be used by local governments. The state has entered into 11 settlement agreements with 13 opioid manufacturers and distributors...
wdayradionow.com
Burgum working on recruiting people to move to North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's population is growing and so is its need for workers. The latest estimate for the Peace Garden State is just under 780-thousand. This week, Governor Doug Burgum noted that if every person on unemployment and every college graduate took up work in the state there would still be thousands of jobs to fill.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller on new appointment: "drinking from the firehose"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller talks about her first couple of days on the job. "I only received the appointment just less than three weeks ago, so all-new, drinking from the fire hose, spending a lot of time with 'leg council', senate leaders, the senate staff," said Miller.
wdayradionow.com
Governor Burgum: North Dakota has capacity to store 50 years worth of U.S. carbon emissions
(Fargo, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum touted North Dakota's burgeoning carbon capture industry during his State of the State address before state lawmakers in Bismarck. "Now we're in a spot to lead the nation in this emerging industry because we can permit our own CO2 storage wells at least five times faster than the EPA. Wyoming is the only other state in the nation that has the authority to permit a CO2 well," said Burgum.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota oil industry executive calls study linking flaring with respiratory health issues "non-scientific"
(Fargo, ND) -- The president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council is refuting a study which concludes that gas flaring in western North Dakota is causing heath problems for those who live near oil rigs. "This is a non-scientific study that does not take into account any of the factors...
wdayradionow.com
Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling
(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Ranchers preparing to mend fences as 'brutal' winter continues
(Bismarck, ND) -- The recent heavy snowfall is tasking ranchers with fixing fences ahead of the spring. Winters like the one North Dakota has had so far makes it ten-times harder. Ranchers are prepping materials they need to fix damaged fencing now so they won't be behind come springtime. Most...
wdayradionow.com
Minneapolis Federal Reserve District: Minnesota sees 14th consecutive month of job growth
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota added nearly seven-thousand jobs in November, marking the state's 14 consecutive month of growth. That's according to the Minneapolis Federal Reserve District. They say the state's unemployment rate is two-point-three percent, up half a percent from June. The number however is down more than eight percent...
wdayradionow.com
Oregon man arrested in Jamestown for inappropriate relationship with minor
(Jamestown, ND) -- An Oregon man is behind bars in Stutsman County after flying to North Dakota to pursue and inappropriate relationship with a minor here. The Jamestown Police Department says 34-year-old Sean Michael Turner flew into Fargo on New Year's Eve, then rented a U-Haul and drove to Jamestown to meet the juvenile. The two had been sending nude photos back and forth for months, and it is alleged that Turner did have sex with the minor before being placed under arrest.
wdayradionow.com
Record number of Spongy Moths caught in Minnesota in 2022
(St. Paul, MN) -- A record number of an invasive species has been caught in Minnesota. The Department of Agriculture says over 100-thousand spongy moths were caught in Lake and Cook Counties in 2022. The moths eat leaves of over 300 species of trees. Anyone who finds one can take...
wdayradionow.com
Radon Testing drops during Minnesota home purchases in 2022
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Radon testing during home purchases dropped by nearly 40-percent last year. The Minnesota Department of Health says the practice helps find and reduce gas, linked to causing cancer. The state says nearly 20-thousand radon tests were reported in 2022, more than 30-thousand less than 2020. It is...
wdayradionow.com
Vehicle goes through ice in Leech Lake, driver escapes without injury
(Cass County, MN) -- Authorities are issuing safety tips following a vehicle that broke through the ice on Leech Lake, Minnesota. Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk says authorities responded to a vehicle breaking through the ice at 10:11 a.m on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. The vehicle was on a plowed roadway on the lake when a crack formed, sending the truck into the water. The driver was able to escape the vehicle without injury.
