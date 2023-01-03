Former UFC title challenger, Jennifer Maia is scheduled to take on Casey O'Neill at UFC 286 on March 18 in London, England. MMA Island's Meni Mayer was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet, while MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz additionally confirmed the booking as well. However, the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout. Maia is 2-2 in her last four fights and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November. O'Neill meanwhile returns from an ACL injury she suffered back in April. The undefeated Scottish contender is 4-0 in her four Octagon outings and will look to build on a split-decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 last February.

1 DAY AGO