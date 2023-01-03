Read full article on original website
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
Watch: Gisele Shaw vs. KiLynn King! IMPACT Wrestling BTI January 5, 2023
Watch the January 5 episode of IMPACT BTI. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
WWE Raw On 1/2 Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating From 12/19 Episode
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 2 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on January 2 averaged 1.605 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged two weeks ago. Last week's episode of Raw, which was a Best Of 2022 highlight show, drew 1.075 million viewers.
WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2): Bryan Keith Defends New Texas Pro Title
New Texas Pro Wrestling held its LoneStar 3 event on December 30, 2022 from Houston Premier Arena in Houston, Texas. The event aired on IWTV on January 2. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. New Texas Pro LoneStar 3 Results (1/2) - New Texas Pro LoneStar Championship:...
Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill Targeted For UFC 286 In March
Former UFC title challenger, Jennifer Maia is scheduled to take on Casey O'Neill at UFC 286 on March 18 in London, England. MMA Island's Meni Mayer was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet, while MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz additionally confirmed the booking as well. However, the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout. Maia is 2-2 in her last four fights and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November. O'Neill meanwhile returns from an ACL injury she suffered back in April. The undefeated Scottish contender is 4-0 in her four Octagon outings and will look to build on a split-decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 last February.
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
Sasha Banks NJPW DEBUT! Omega vs. Ospreay, Okada vs. Jay White | NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Post Show
KAIRI (c) vs. Tam Nakano. Ren Narita vs. Zack Sabre Jr. Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Master Wato vs. Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) Keiji Muto’s Last NJPW Match. Keiji Muto, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino vs....
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021
EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
Darby Allin To Defend AEW TNT Title Against Mike Bennett On 1/6 AEW Rampage
AEW Rampage (1/6) Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Dr Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Renegade Twins (Robyn & Charlette Renegade) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Rampage beginning at 10...
Jake Paul Signs With PFL
Jake Paul is making the move to MMA. The New York Times' Kris Rhim was the first to report the news that Paul has signed a multi-year deal with the PFL. The promotion confirmed the signing themselves shortly after via the following tweet, with Paul himself revealing the news in a video statement.
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31): Holidead Faces Kandi Krush
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode sixteen of its show on December 31. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 16 Results (12/31) - Americana def. BK Rhythm. - Robbie...
Details On WWE Employee Meeting
WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Jeff Jarrett Explains How He's Helping AEW With Live Events And International Growth
Jeff Jarrett signed with All Elite Wrestling in November 2022, joining the company as an on-screen performer and as the Director of Business Development. Jarrett previously worked for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events before he was replaced by Road Dogg in August 2022. Speaking to Chris...
