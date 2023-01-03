ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion

Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Fightful

WWE Raw On 1/2 Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating From 12/19 Episode

Check out the viewership numbers for the January 2 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on January 2 averaged 1.605 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged two weeks ago. Last week's episode of Raw, which was a Best Of 2022 highlight show, drew 1.075 million viewers.
Fightful

WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up

Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
Fightful

Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer

Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Fightful

Jennifer Maia vs. Casey O'Neill Targeted For UFC 286 In March

Former UFC title challenger, Jennifer Maia is scheduled to take on Casey O'Neill at UFC 286 on March 18 in London, England. MMA Island's Meni Mayer was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works via a tweet, while MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz additionally confirmed the booking as well. However, the promotion itself has yet to officially announce anything regarding the bout. Maia is 2-2 in her last four fights and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Maryna Moroz at UFC Vegas 65 in November. O'Neill meanwhile returns from an ACL injury she suffered back in April. The undefeated Scottish contender is 4-0 in her four Octagon outings and will look to build on a split-decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271 last February.
Fightful

EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021

EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
Fightful

Jake Paul Signs With PFL

Jake Paul is making the move to MMA. The New York Times' Kris Rhim was the first to report the news that Paul has signed a multi-year deal with the PFL. The promotion confirmed the signing themselves shortly after via the following tweet, with Paul himself revealing the news in a video statement.
Fightful

Details On WWE Employee Meeting

WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
Fightful

Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW

Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy