Chronicle
Case of Clark County Deputy Who Shot and Killed Off-Duty Vancouver Police Officer Remains in Limbo
An expert panel of attorneys could not reach agreement on whether a Clark County sheriff’s deputy should face criminal charges for shooting and killing an off-duty Vancouver police officer – a rare circumstance for Washington law enforcement officers who have used deadly force. The five members of the...
Chronicle
SW Washington Chiropractor Pleads Guilty to Rape
A former Battle Ground chiropractor pleaded guilty Wednesday to rape and indecent liberties charges for having sexual contact with patients. Mark S. LaRue, 70, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree rape and indecent liberties without forcible compulsion, under the health care provider prong. The indecent liberties charge listed seven victims who were assaulted between 2014 and 2017.
thereflector.com
Clark County’s recent COVID-19 case rate continues to decline as 10 deaths are reported
The recent COVID-19 case rate in Clark County declined further in the latest report as the number of cases and deaths reported in the county increased. Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 5 report included 42.3 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days, down from the 61.3 per 100,000 reported on Dec. 29.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust
Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
kptv.com
New West Linn mayor is youngest in city’s history
WEST LINN Ore. (KPTV) - He’s the new mayor of West Linn and the youngest in the city’s history. Rory Bialostosky, 23, was sworn in Tuesday after the former mayor, Jules Walters, resigned to serve at the state capital. But he’s no stranger to politics. He served as president of the West Linn City Council since being elected into office in 2020 at the age of 20. Since then, he’s established solid relationships with those inside and outside of city hall.
thereflector.com
Battle Ground Police respond to ‘person in crisis’
Battle Ground police officers were dispatched to a “person in crisis” who was reportedly armed with a knife and threatening to harm himself inside of a vehicle in the area of West Main Street and Northwest 20th Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Officers who responded to the call...
Panel split on whether to charge deputy in Officer Sahota’s death
A group of outside attorneys failed to reach a consensus on whether Deputy John Feller should be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.
High school teacher in Vancouver arrested after explicit texts to student, police say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police arrested a Mountain View High School teacher on Thursday accused of engaging in sexually explicit text conversations with a 17-year-old student. A staff member at Evergreen Public Schools contacted Vancouver police on Jan. 3 after the student reported that a teacher had "engaged in...
thereflector.com
Man from Woodland dies following water rescue
A 62-year-old man from Woodland died after he was rescued from the Columbia River near Austin Point following a kayaking accident. At about 7:10 p.m. on Jan. 1, deputies from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, the Cowlitz County Marine Patrol, Clark County Fire, Cowlitz District 1, the Cowlitz County Dive and Rescue team and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched to a report of a man clinging to his kayak in the river, stated a news release from the sheriff’s office.
kptv.com
Former ODOT employees sentenced to prison for 16-year crime spree
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) – Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees were sentenced to up to 12 years in prison Friday after reselling stolen equipment worth millions of dollars. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, the former employees and one of their spouses used their positions...
thereflector.com
Nominations still open for Battle Ground Citizen of the Year
The Battle Ground Citizen of the Year Committee is seeking nominations from the community to honor someone for their work in 2022. The Battle Ground Citizen of the Year honor is a “time-honored tradition,” stated the committee on social media. Recipients receive recognition in various ways, which include riding in the annual Harvest Days parade and having a rose ceremonially planted in their honor by the Royal Rosarians of Portland.
kptv.com
Sheriff: Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in two months
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of two Hazel Dell bars was arrested for the seventh time in two months, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Johnny Forsyth, who is the owner of 3 Monkeys Tavern and Cliff’s Tavern, is well-known to Clark County law enforcement. He has now been arrested seven times since Oct. 29, 2022, reportedly for crimes including felony harassment, numerous domestic violence no-contact order violations, attempt to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stalking.
nwlaborpress.org
Multnomah County: You’ll get your pay … later
AFSCME Local 88 members approved a contract with Multnomah County in early November. The County approved it on Dec. 1. But workers won’t see the negotiated retroactive pay—which goes back to July—until mid-February. It’s a similar story for the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA), which ratified a contract...
kptv.com
Missing, endangered Tigard man found
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The missing elderly man from Tigard has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Ottie Binschus, 68, left his home near the 17000 block of Southwest Eldorado Drive on Tuesday at about 3:52 p.m. to walk to a nearby gas station. He was seen by gas station employees at 5 p.m., but he never returned home.
thereflector.com
Two men arrested for drive-by shooting in Woodland
Two men were arrested after deputies with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched in an in-progress shooting on the beach north of Caples Extension Road in Woodland on Jan. 1 at about 3:55 p.m. In a social media post, the sheriff’s office stated three victims reported a truck...
WWEEK
Here Are the 14 Office Buildings Recommended to the Portland Mayor’s Office for Potential Conversion to Apartments
The city of Portland and state lawmakers want to help developers convert office buildings to apartments, as the city’s core struggles to rebound after the pandemic gutted its workforce. The mayor’s office is looking at a number of different incentives to spur conversion, like waiving system development charges and...
WWEEK
Move Police Officers Off 911 Response to Investigate Car Thefts
Problem: Nobody is dedicated to solving car thefts. Idea: Move police officers off 911 response to conduct investigations. As the size of the Portland police force has dwindled in recent years, it’s had to make cuts. Auto theft unit? Gone in 2006. Traffic division? Eliminated in 2020. Drug stings on hot corners? No one to do them.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Ruth Ankenbauer: 1930-2022
Ruth Elina Marie Ankenbauer, 92, of Vancouver, Washington passed away Dec. 28, 2022, from pancreatic cancer. She was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Velva, North Dakota to Einar and Elina (Lahtinen) Karlsen. On June 4, 1950, Ruth married Robert Ankenbauer whom she met while finishing high school in Kenmare, North...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
thereflector.com
In loving memory of Beverly Rose Adams: 1939-2021
Beverly Rose Adams, 82, of Battle Ground, Washington, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021. Beverly was born on March 22, 1939, in Vancouver, Washington, to Elmer and Cecilia Christensen. The second of three children, she was a lifelong Battle Ground area resident. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1957 and was a high school cheerleader which she enjoyed greatly. She worked as a home builder for many years, as well as a millinery designing beautiful hats and headwear for many in the Portland society. She later devoted her time to designing a pattern for making rose pillows and ornaments, and worked around her home and property in Brush Prairie that she loved with all of her heart.
