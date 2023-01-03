Beverly Rose Adams, 82, of Battle Ground, Washington, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021. Beverly was born on March 22, 1939, in Vancouver, Washington, to Elmer and Cecilia Christensen. The second of three children, she was a lifelong Battle Ground area resident. She graduated from Battle Ground High School in 1957 and was a high school cheerleader which she enjoyed greatly. She worked as a home builder for many years, as well as a millinery designing beautiful hats and headwear for many in the Portland society. She later devoted her time to designing a pattern for making rose pillows and ornaments, and worked around her home and property in Brush Prairie that she loved with all of her heart.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO