ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Crisis’ as at least 500 migrants arrive in Florida Keys

At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office described on Monday as a “crisis.”Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the Caribbean is spurring the most recent wave of migration. Over the weekend, 300 migrants arrived at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the group before moving them to Key West, the park tweeted.Separately, 160 migrants arrived by...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Newly arrived migrants emotionally share why they fled to the US: ‘I was a dead man’

EL PASO, Tx., — As many as 2,500 people a day are crossing into the U.S. over the border at El Paso, Texas, seeking asylum. By the time they reach what has become the busiest border crossing in the U.S., many have traveled for hundreds of miles on foot, making long and treacherous journeys. Once they surrender to U.S. Border agents, migrants are evaluated to see if they have a valid claim to asylum, a process which takes around three days. If they are deemed to have a case, they are given a court date and allowed into the country while they...
EL PASO, TX
KRGV

CBP reducing number of aerostats along southern border

New Year's Day marked the start of a reduction in the number of moored surveillance balloons along the border, according to Customs and Border Protection. Aerostats are designed to hover hundreds, if not thousands of feet in the sky, watching for activity on the ground and the air depending on the camera or satellite system it uses.
STARR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy