wxhc.com
Cortland County Recycling Center Provides Information on Old City Recycling Bins
With the new City of Cortland Trash and Recycling program fully in place, the Cortland County Recycling Center is informing city residents the old blue square recycling bins are not recyclable and must go in your regular trash. On top of the old blue recycling bins not being recyclable, the...
wxhc.com
Registration Open To Be a Star for Children
The Cortland County Child Advocacy Center has announced registration is now open for those interested in becoming a star for children. Those who become a star will be someone ready to help a specific child that is in need. The identified child is someone who has been abused or has witnessed abuse and is currently receiving ongoing support services and treatment through the Cortland County Child Advocacy Center’s Multidisciplinary Team.
wxhc.com
Cortland County BDA Accepting Applications for Latest Microenterprise Assistance Program
The Cortland County Business Development Agency has announced that it is accepting applications for the latest microenterprise assistance program. The microenterprise program is designed to help small business owners within the City of Cortland that have five or fewer employees, owner included. Income must be low or moderate by the...
wxhc.com
Public Hearing Announced by Cortland County Legislature
A public hearing will be held on January 19th at 4pm at the County Legislative Chambers at the Cortland County Office Building on 60 Central Ave. in the City of Cortland. An item to note is policies will differ from residents than those from farm and business haulers. The public...
wxhc.com
Person Revived After Medical Emergency
On Wednesday, January 4th, the City of Cortland Fire Department was dispatched to a medical emergency call in the city. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a patient unconscious, not breathing, and without a heartbeat. CPR had already been started by bystanders, who were being assisted by the Cortland County 9-1-1 Dispatch.
wxhc.com
New Year Brings in Higher Gas Prices
A New Year has rung in and with that, gas prices have increased once again. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by 13 cents from last Monday, according to Triple A. The national average now stands at $3.23 per gallon, with New York’s average now at 3.42 per gallon.
wxhc.com
Reminder: Dwyer Park Closed to Vehicles During Winter
Though the weather outside may not show it, winter is here and with that is the closure of vehicle traffic within Dwyer Memorial Park in Little York. On top of the park being closed to vehicles during the winter, the park will also be closed during nightfall for the rest of the season.
wxhc.com
Drunk Driver Stopped by Cortland County Sheriff on New Year’s
On New Year’s Day, around 1:45 in the morning, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver, 42 year old Steven C. Barron of Ithaca, was drunk....
wxhc.com
Sensory Pathways Installed for Children at Racker
Children going to their preschool classrooms at Cortland’s Racker facility have received a new upgrade courtesy of a community service project that got some help from SUNY Cortland’s Physical Education Department and student volunteers from SUNY Cortland’s baseball and softball squads. Racker, which specializes in aid for...
wxhc.com
Village of Homer to Issue Fines After Second Offense Related to Trash and Recycling Pickup
There has been an increase in tipping costs and contaminated recycling fees for the Village of Homer. Beginning this month, the village will now be spot checking residents’ individual trash and recycling bins. Bins that are not in compliance with the rules of trash and recycling pick up, are...
wxhc.com
Enfield Man Tries to Burn Building Down With People Inside in Ithaca
On Tuesday, January 3rd, the Ithaca Police Department responded to the 200 block of South Cayuga Street in the City of Ithaca for a report of a structure fire. As officers arrived, the fire was confirmed. Ithaca Police were able to identify a suspect through an investigation. The suspect, 36...
wxhc.com
County Health Department Releases 2022-2024 Strategic Plan
The Cortland County Health Department has released their 2022-2024 strategic plan for the community to review. The top three priorities of the Health Department are Public Health Workforce, Communication, and Collaboration. The plan overall will help guide the direction needed for the department and priorities for the coming years. Part...
wxhc.com
Sheriff Make Arrest After Thief Runs Out of Gas
Last Wednesday, December 28th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Starr Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville to investigate a suspicious activity complaint. Officer’s arrived to the area to find a suspicious vehicle in a driveway of a residence on the road. Through a continued investigation, officer’s learned the vehicle was stolen from Pennsylvania and had run out of gas with the occupants of the stolen vehicle fleeing the area, abandoning the vehicle in the driveway.
