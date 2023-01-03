Read full article on original website
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
Jaysin Strife, WWE-Featured Wrestler, Dead at 37
Jaysin Strife, a professional wrestler who competed in WWE, died last week after a "long" and "intense" health battle, according to his brother Jason Blodgett. He was 37 years old. The exact cause of death was not revealed, but Strife reportedly battle cancer before his death, according to ProWrestling.net. "'They...
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
New TNT Champion Gives Heartwarming Speech After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air [Video]
After a huge win in the main event of Dynamite, the new AEW TNT Champion gave a heartwarming address to his hometown crowd. Samoa Joe has reigned as AEW TNT Champion since defeating Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match at AEW Full Gear. Last week, he defeated Wardlow again in singles action, albeit after attacking the former TNT Champion’s leg with a steel pipe backstage, rendering Wardlow unable to compete at full strength.
Tony Schiavone Names The Moment He Knew It Was The Beginning Of The End For WCW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, Tony Schiavone discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW announcer the exact moment he believes started the ultimate downfall of WCW, which went out of business in 2001 and was purchased by WWE. It was the controversial...
John Laurinaitis’ First Post-WWE Appearance Revealed
Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, will make his first post-WWE appearance in a few months. During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the former WWE executive will appear at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. According to Bobby Fulton’s Twitter account, he is being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. Laurinaitis...
John Laurinaitis Pulled from WWE WrestleMania 39 Weekend WrestleCon Event
PWMania.com reported that former WWE executive Johnny Ace, aka John Laurinaitis, would make his first post-WWE appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend, at WrestleCon in Los Angeles, CA. Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles originally booked him. Today, Fulton announced that Laurinaitis has been pulled from the event due to negative...
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live: How to Watch, Full Results, Sasha Banks Arrives and More
The biggest wrestling event outside of WWE's WrestleMania lights up the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, Jan. 4. New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom has made a name for itself over the last two decades for showcasing some of the best professional wrestling on the planet each year on 01/04 — and based on this year's card, it's likely to do so again.
Teddy Long Says Top WWE Star Doesn't Take Pro Wrestling Seriously
On the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair made her return to the company after being gone for most of 2022. Flair successfully defeated Ronda Rousey for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship, rolling up Rousey for the pinfall victory. Some fans were happy about this, as they had grown tired of Rousey during her title reign — with Rousey putting on a performance at Survivor Series: WarGames against Shotzi that drew jeers.
WWE is seriously considering a heel turn for a top star
It looks like Bobby Lashley could be turning heel soon. In recent weeks, WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s episode of Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to head out to the ring and you could see...
Jordynne Grace Blames ‘Tribalism’ On Why She’s Overlooked In Pro Wrestling
Jordynne Grace is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling and continues to inspire and motivate many fans who struggle with their own identity. She is the Impact Knockouts Champion and fans will never stop giving her all the support in the world. That being said, Grace blames tribalism for why she is overlooked in professional wrestling.
Batista Reveals Advice Steve Austin Gave Him Before He Left WWE
For years Batista was one of the top stars in WWE, but he parted ways with the company in 2010 and started to put as much focus as he could on his acting career. It seems that the effort has paid off as Batista has been receiving a lot of praise for his performance in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Glass Onion.
