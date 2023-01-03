Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Dustin Rhodes Announces The Passing Of His Mother
AEW star Dustin Rhodes announced the passing of his mother, Sandra Runnels, in a post on social media yesterday. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added an image holding his mother's hand alongside the heartbreaking news. The announcement came after the 53-year-old tragically disclosed on December 27, 2022, that his mom didn't have long to live following an undisclosed health battle.
Ex-WWE star makes return to pro wrestling for new company under different ring name
Mercedes Moné made her debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday after her run as Sasha Banks in WWE came to an official end.
MMAmania.com
Report: Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni arrested for murder in Mexico
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Phil Baroni, has been arrested in San Pancho, Mexico, and is being charged with murdering his girlfriend. According to a report from Tribuna De La Bahia, Baroni called police to a home he shared with his partner, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. He claimed the two got into a fight after she admitted to cheating on him, and he threw her into a shower where she hit her head. He said he then helped her back into her bed, where she lost consciousness. That’s when he went out and flagged down the authorities.
ewrestlingnews.com
Read Stephanie McMahon’s Email That She Sent To WWE Employees About Vince McMahon’s Return
As previously noted, WWE has told their employees that there will be an “all hands on deck” meeting at 3:30 pm. This appears to be about Vince McMahon‘s return to the WWE Board of Directors. WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon sent an email to all employees, attaching the...
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
ringsidenews.com
What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?
Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
Dana White’s mother described her son as a “vindictive tyrant” in 2011 biography: “As the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed”
In comments that have once again gone viral, Dana White’s mother previously described her son as a tyrant. It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White isn’t everyone’s favourite person. While he’s been able to help build an incredibly successful promotion, it’s come at a cost.
NASCAR World Reacts To Kyle Larson's Big Announcement
Over the weekend, billions around the world brought the New Year in with friends and family. For a few, it was an extra special day. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson and his wife, Katelyn, welcome their third child together on New Year's eve. The couple shared a few photos on social...
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
411mania.com
Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
– As previously reported, former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon planned on making a comeback to WWE and return to the company. The Wall Street Journal published a new article today on how McMahon is plotting a WWE return, and his comeback also involves him pursuing a sale of the company. As has been previously noted, McMahon is still the majority owner of WWE.
411mania.com
Wrestling World Reacts To Debut of Mercedes Mone At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Bayley Backstage At Event
As previously noted, the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. She attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at Battle in the Valley on February 18. The wrestling world reacted to the moment, including Mone’s former tag team partner Bayley. Bayley was backstage to support her friend, as evidenced by a photo from Dax Harwood. Banks, Bayley and FTR recreated a photo they took while they were all in WWE together.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Gets Engaged, Bronson Reed Comments On Zack Sabre Jr Joining TMDK, WWE Main Event Lineup
– In a post on Instagram, Dominik Mysterio revealed that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marie Juliette. – As previously reported that Zack Sabre Jr joined TMDK at Wrestle Kingdom 17, shortly after winning the TV title. In a post on Twitter, former TMDK member and current WWE wrestler Bronson Reed commented on the news.
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
Vince McMahon announced he was electing himself back to WWE’s Board of Directors, and Eric Bischoff weighed in on the big news. As noted yesterday, McMahon announced that he had “taken necessary actions” and elected himself to the board along with former WWE Co-Presidents and Board members Michelle Wilson and George Barrios in order to “capitalize on a unique opportunity to maximize long-term value for all WWE shareholders,” namely negotiating media rights and a possible sale. Bischoff reacted to the situation on the latest episode of After 83 Weeks on Thursday, and you can see some highlights below:
wrestletalk.com
Update On Who Is Behind ‘Uncle Howdy’ Character
A new report has provided an update on who is behind “Uncle Howdy” character. Ever since his return at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has captured the imaginations of the fans with his compelling storyline involving “Uncle Howdy”. On the December 30 edition of SmackDown,...
