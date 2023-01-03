Read full article on original website
Bomb Cyclone Watch: Young California child dies after tree falls onto home
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. - Wednesday's severe weather officially became deadly in California. Northern California authorities said a young child, said to be between the ages of one and two, died after a tree fell into a home in the rural town of Occidental in Sonoma County. The young victim was...
Loved ones grieve 2-year-old killed by fallen redwood tree in North Bay storm
OCCIDENTIAL, Calif. - The family of a two-year-old boy from Sonoma County was overwhelmed with grief after a redwood tree collapsed on their home during Wednesday's storm, killing the boy. The young boy, Aeon Tocchini, was crushed by a rain-soaked redwood tree that fell on his home on Joy Road...
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8
Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
Jackpocket: App that allows people to order lottery tickets on the phone is now available for Arizonans
PHOENIX - There is now a new app that allows Arizonans to order lottery tickets from the comfort of their home. "We're really excited to be celebrating the launch of Jackpocket in Arizona," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. Sullivan says the app is basically like Uber Eats, but for the...
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections
One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
