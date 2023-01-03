ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Jan. 6-8

Jan. 7-8 $15 for kids / $25 for adults. Check out the Valley's largest gem and mineral show, showcasing jewelry, gems, fossils, minerals and more. "One goal of this show is to increase the interest of children in rocks, minerals, geology, and science. Children can become interested in science through minerals, crystals, and fossils, and our hope is to encourage their interest. Several groups will have free samples for children and for teachers and there are free activities as well."
PHOENIX, AZ
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
ARIZONA STATE
Gov. Katie Hobbs issues executive orders on homelessness and elections

One of the executive orders will reinstate a body known as the Community Council on Homelessness and Housing, and the other executive order will create a Bipartisan Elections Taskforce. Both are part of her 100 Days Initiative that includes her top goals for her first 4-year term as Arizona's governor.
ARIZONA STATE

