Governor-elect Sanders names Allison Bragg for Arkansas Inspector General
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate Allison Bragg for Inspector General on Friday.
KHBS
New Fort Smith legislator prepares for 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a newly elected Arkansas State Representative for District 50, Zack Gramlich (R) is getting ready to represent central and south Fort Smith in the 2023 General Assembly in Little Rock while also learning how to be a new father. "This is Bonnie Lynn Gramlich,...
KHBS
Arkansas Senate President Bart Hester on General Assembly 2023
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Senate President Bart Hester doesn't want the General Assembly to tackle social issues first. "Hopefully, we'll talk about those after we get education reform, taxes, and prisons handled," Hester said. Hester made the comment in response to a question about possible bills on...
KHBS
Arkansas: How to track the bills through the State House and State Senate
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansas lawmakers debate and vote, it can be tough to keep track of the bills that matter to you. Here's how you can:. First, pull up the personalized bill tracking page at https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us/Bills/Tracking. Register to make an account. The email you use will automatically...
KHBS
Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd offers preview of 2023 General Assembly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Education, public safety and tax cuts will likely be the top priorities for Arkansas lawmakers in 2023, House Speaker Matthew Shepherd said. Shepherd talked with 40/29's Phil Reed on 40/29 On The Record days before the opening of the 2023 General Assembly. The lawmakers will...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about her priorities for education, prisons and taxes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' next governor sees education and literacy as the keys to growing the state's economy. Incoming Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders talked one-on-one with 40/29's Yuna Lee on 40/29 On The Record days ahead of her inauguration. Watch the interview in the video player above.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she's ready to make history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - It's safe to say Arkansas' governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders is in the middle of a whirlwind. She's assembling a Cabinet and staff, finalizing a legislative agenda, and planning an inauguration and a move to the governor's mansion. All while becoming America's youngest chief executive. "Being sworn...
GOP Arkansas House members ask speaker to block Democrats from leadership positions
The Arkansas General Assembly legislative session starts next week, and the state’s majority party wants to tighten its control over House committees.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders chooses Allison Bragg for Inspector General position
Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders named Allison Bragg as Inspector General on Friday (Jan. 6). She will replace Elizabeth Thomas Smith in the role. Created in 2013, the mission of the Office of Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) is to prevent, detect, and investigate fraud, waste, and abuse within the medical assistance program.
ed88radio.com
Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
KHBS
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders says her education initiative is priority number one
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be sworn in as governor of Arkansas the day after state lawmakers begin meeting in their 2023 legislative session. She spoke with 40/29 News days ahead of her inauguration. Sanders said inauguration activities will showcase the state of Arkansas. "Hit the...
Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
KHBS
River Valley legislators prepare for upcoming general assembly
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders told 40/29 News her top priority for the upcoming legislative session will be reforming public education in Arkansas. "That's one of her priorities, to address education from a school choice perspective, and I think that will bring us some interesting debates, so I'm looking forward to that," said State Rep. Jay Richardson (D).
Kait 8
REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
achi.net
ACHI BOARD CALLS ON LEGISLATURE, INCOMING ADMINISTRATION TO ELIMINATE ASSET LIMIT FOR FOOD STAMPS
LITTLE ROCK ― The board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is urging the Arkansas General Assembly and the incoming Sarah Huckabee Sanders administration to eliminate the asset limit for food stamps. “The Governor’s Food Desert Working Group, on which I was honored to serve at the request...
KHBS
Preparations underway for Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's inauguration
With Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt's inauguration just days away, preparations were already underway at the state Capitol. On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time as the state's top public official. A stage and grandstands have been placed ahead of the event, but even more is...
talkbusiness.net
Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors
Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
talkbusiness.net
Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
gamblingnews.com
Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End
According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
