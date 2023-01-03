ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KHBS

Arkansas Senate President Bart Hester on General Assembly 2023

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas Senate President Bart Hester doesn't want the General Assembly to tackle social issues first. "Hopefully, we'll talk about those after we get education reform, taxes, and prisons handled," Hester said. Hester made the comment in response to a question about possible bills on...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders chooses Allison Bragg for Inspector General position

Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders named Allison Bragg as Inspector General on Friday (Jan. 6). She will replace Elizabeth Thomas Smith in the role. Created in 2013, the mission of the Office of Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG) is to prevent, detect, and investigate fraud, waste, and abuse within the medical assistance program.
ARKANSAS STATE
ed88radio.com

Governor Hutchinson Appoints Forrest Marks as ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his appointment of Lt. Col. Forrest Marks as Colonel of the Arkansas State Police (ASP). Lt. Col. Marks is succeeding Col. Bill Bryant, who will retire on December 31, 2022. Lt. Col. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Bill could make daylight saving time permanent in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye wrote house bill 1039, which would put daylight saving time into effect year-round, after listening to community concerns and voters reaching out to him about the topic. “Starting in November at around 4 p.m., there’s a lot of folks that’s going home...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

River Valley legislators prepare for upcoming general assembly

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders told 40/29 News her top priority for the upcoming legislative session will be reforming public education in Arkansas. "That's one of her priorities, to address education from a school choice perspective, and I think that will bring us some interesting debates, so I'm looking forward to that," said State Rep. Jay Richardson (D).
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

REPORT: Arkansas one of the lowest growth states in America

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Natural State saw little movement when it came to moving in and out of the state in 2022. Arkansas is ranked as the 43rd growth state in the United States, according to the U-Haul Growth Index, which analyzes customer moves for the year. It was ranked 41st in 2021.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Preparations underway for Oklahoma Gov. Stitt's inauguration

With Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Sitt's inauguration just days away, preparations were already underway at the state Capitol. On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time as the state's top public official. A stage and grandstands have been placed ahead of the event, but even more is...
OKLAHOMA STATE
talkbusiness.net

Joe Jett, Chad Causey to lead Rose Group Advisors

Rose Law Firm, a full-service business law firm with offices in Little Rock and Rogers, announced the creation of Rose Group Advisors, a new business strategy and corporate development firm, in partnership with Little Rock attorney Chad Causey and former Arkansas State Representative Joe Jett, R-Success. Causey will be the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Five slated to enter Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is slated to add five new members to its ranks this year. Class XXXV induction ceremonies are set for 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center, according to a release from the Arkansas Farm Bureau. Inductees include Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator...
ARKANSAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Enduring Lawsuit on Arkansas’ Legends Resort and Casino License Close to an End

According to Arkansas Advocate, Judge Timothy Fox is expected to rule on the matter of Legends Resort and Casino and their entitlement to open a new casino in Pope County. The ruling will be made public in the upcoming days, putting an end to the four-year controversy regarding who should be the rightful operator of the fourth authorized casino in Arkansas.
POPE COUNTY, AR

