Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023

With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
Trump tax returns: Five notable facts

Federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump show a few surprises including in as well as cryptocurrency views, a refund status in the millions and their position on cryptos.
