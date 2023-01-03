Read full article on original website
New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2023, meaning your paycheck could be bigger
Higher tax brackets announced by the IRS in October are set to take effect this year, potentially allowing more Americans to shield their income from the government.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
Bed Bath & Beyond's list of store closings
Bed Bath & Beyond disclosed it may not be able to survive as challenges mount for the home retailer. The company's stock lost about 90% of its value over the past year.
Silver and gold poised to shine in 2023
With inflation, recession and a volatile stock market expected to remain big themes this year, precious metals are poised to shine in 2023, say experts. Gold and silver, hedges to inflation and uncertainty, could push gold to a record $2,100+ an ounce, while silver may approach $38 an ounce, a nearly 50% jump.
Stuart Varney: Democrats treating Republicans' speaker election fiasco like a 'comedy movie'
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the House Republicans' infighting after Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes to become House speaker
Experts rip Biden admin as US oil giants bet big on Americas: ‘White House lampooning our own industry’
Stephen Schork and John Catsimatidis slammed the White House's "vitriol" towards U.S. oil producers and called for "long-term commitment" to the industry to boost jobs and the economy.
Coinbase agrees to $100M settlement with New York regulators
U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a $100 million settlement with New York State's Department of Financial Services, requiring it to pay a fine and invest in compliance.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe is real estate company employee who commuted to DC
Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother who vanished on New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, works in real estate. She commuted to a job in Washington, D.C.
Trump tax returns: Five notable facts
Federal income tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump show a few surprises including in as well as cryptocurrency views, a refund status in the millions and their position on cryptos.
Elon Musk taps first right hand as possible successor: Tom Zhu
Global news reports say Elon Musk has picked his successor at Tesla: Tom Zhu Xiaotong, vice president in charge of the Asia-Pacific, amid criticism Musk has been distracted since acquiring Twitter.
Vimeo to lay off 11% of workforce citing 'deterioration in economic conditions'
Vimeo on Wednesday became the latest company to announce a reduction in its workforce due to deteriorating economic conditions. The cuts will impact nearly every department.
Secure 2.0 Act will help Americans build emergency savings: Here's how
Beginning in 2024, sponsors of individual account plans can create "emergency savings accounts" that allow employees to make Roth after-tax contributions to special savings account within the retirement plan.
Bed Bath & Beyond delivers grim warning
Bed Bath & Beyond delivered a grim warning to shareholders and customers about its future.
US extends air travel COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international visitors
The U.S. government has extended its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for international travelers, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
US faces increased stagflation threat in 2023 after wave of government spending
The U.S. economy could face a 1970s-style stagflation crisis in 2023 as it confronts still-high inflation, rising unemployment and slow economic growth.
Biden's new border control plan a 'tiny Band-Aid on a very big bleeding wound': Maria Salazar-Woerner
Republican Congresswoman-elect Maria Salazar-Woerner reacts to President Biden's new border control measures and his planned trip.
Markets in for a 'rude awakening': expert
Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper discusses the outlook for the markets and the impact from the Fed's management of inflation on "Mornings With Maria."
Tech stocks headed for ‘bloodbath’ in 2023, more ‘job threats’ expected
Tech stocks are positioned to fall again in 2023 as the U.S. Federal Reserve continues interest rate hikes to slow inflation
Southwest Airlines says holiday cancellations could amount to $825M loss
Southwest Airlines expects to rack up a significant loss, as much as $825 million, from the operational meltdown that led to nearly 17,000 flight cancellations.
