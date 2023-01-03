Read full article on original website
Related
Trump lawyers ordered to hand over names of individuals hired to search Trump properties for classified documents
A federal judge has asked former President Donald Trump's attorneys to turn over the names of the individuals hired to search four properties for documents late last year, a source familiar with the order told CNN.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
‘Kraken’ COVID symptoms: What to know about the strain sweeping through the U.S. and now in at least 28 other countries
XBB.1.5 – dubbed ‘Kraken’ by Canadian biology professor Dr. Ryan Gregory and his following in the Twitterverse – is the most transmissible COVID variant yet, according to the World Health Organization. A risk assessment is currently being drawn up for the new mutant strain by WHO’s...
Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests
Iran says it has executed two men convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy
No winner! Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion for Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers Friday. Tuesday's jackpot will be an estimated $1.1 billion with a cash option of $568.7 million, according to the Mega Millions website. It will be the third largest Mega Millions ever and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. (See...
Comments / 0