Boise State Football’s Way Too Early 2023 Schedule
Unlike the 2022 season, the Broncos will face two out-of-conference opponents who are nationally known. The football staff will have a new offensive coordinator, Bush Hamdan, and Taylen Green. The Bronco defense will be a work in progress as several starters, including JR Skinner, will graduate or make a run to the NFL.
KTVB
Boise State hosts Utah State in massive Mountain West class
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State men's basketball team is still buzzing from Tuesday night's game-winning shot over San Jose State courtesy of Marcus Shaver Jr. from behind the arch. While it replays in the mind of Bronco Nation, there is no rest in the Mountain West Conference this...
KTVB
Boise State's Max Rice impressing in increased role
The senior guard scored 10 points in the final 10 minutes in Boise State's 67-64 win over San Jose State. The Broncos host Utah State on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. MT.
KTVB
Jonah Dalmas returning to Boise State for senior season
BOISE, Idaho — One of the best kickers in college football is planning to return to The Blue next season. On Thursday, senior-to-be Jonah Dalmas announced on Twitter he will suit up for Boise State in 2023. "Can't wait to keep this uniform on for Senior Year! 2023, let’s...
KTVB
Idaho boys basketball: Owyhee vs. Mountain View
Jan. 5, 2023: Could the Mavericks score an upset against the Storm? Highlights here.
Why Boise Continues To Drop Out of Top 10 Best Places to Live
Idaho has had an incredible run of great publicity for several years. We all became accustomed to the state or Boise being at the top of just about any good list. Even a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic could not deflate the good news coming out of Boise, Idaho. 10 Reasons NOT To...
10 Largest Companies with Headquarters in Idaho
10) ClickBank - with headquarters in Boise and started in 1998. They are an internet retailer and affiliate marketplace that currently has over six million clients worldwide and process over 30,000 transactions per day. 9) Heatercraft Marine Products - Their website says, "Heatercraft was created back in 1989 with the...
Are You Idaho’s Millionaire? Check the Winning Idaho $1 Million Raffle Numbers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you played the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle you might have a big check waiting for you in Boise. The Idaho Lottery revealed the winning numbers to the raffle Wednesday for the top single prize of a $1,000,000; the winning number is 1 8 0 2 8 9. But, even if the top prize is claimed there are other prizes ranging from two $10,000 prizes to multiple $15 prizes. Winners have 180 days from Jan. 4, 2022 to claim their prizes. The last winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 waited until just a few days before the deadline to claim his prize. Tickets can be checked at idaholottery.com. All prizes over $1,000 must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise, all other winning tickets, a total of 15,000, can be claimed at retailers or by mailing them to the Idaho Lottery. According to the Idaho Lottery more than $900,000 was made by the Idaho $1 Million Raffle that will go to state public schools.
eastidahonews.com
Winners announced in Idaho Lottery’s $1 million raffle
BOISE – Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, Thursday morning. She told him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. “I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim...
Mormons, Gnomes and Swingers: Inside Idaho’s Conspiracy Theories
If you have grown up in the Treasure Valley or perhaps you've just been here for a while, odds are you've heard rumors and theories about the place that we call home. Why is Boise the way that it is? Everyone has a theory--some old enough to be classified as "wives tales" by now, have stood the test of time. What goes on in Hidden Springs and is there a religious group that decides all?
Post Register
Rep. Gannon: 4% pay raise proposed for most Idaho workers does not cover inflation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Rep. John Gannon released a report today saying the Department of Human Resources suggested 4% salary increase for Idaho would not cover inflation. According to Gannon, a 4% salary increase for most State of Idaho workers and an approximate 10% increase for law enforcement related workers was advocated yesterday at the Change in Employee Compensation Committee meeting at the Statehouse.
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Top 12 Highest Rated & Reviewed Italian Restaurants in the Boise Area
Happy National Spaghetti Day! The Treasure Valley has so many incredible restaurants, and today we’re specifically looking into the highest rated and reviewed restaurants for spaghetti in the area, or the Top 12 Highest Rated & Reviewed Italian Restaurants, according to Tripadvisor. Every January 4th is National Spaghetti Day,...
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
Meridian police chief, mayor respond to Labrador's decision to drop charges against woman arrested at park
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. New Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador moved to dismiss trespassing charges in the case against Sara Brady, a Meridian woman who went to a closed playground in April 2020 and asked police to arrest her. Brady was...
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Adds Employees and Expands Service Offerings in Boise
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, is growing in the Boise area with additional staff and diversified services for clients. With recent acquisitions of environmental firms Golder and the Environment & Infrastructure business of John Wood Group plc, WSP is supporting clients and addressing their complex infrastructure programs with services from multiple business lines. In addition to transportation and mobility, WSP offers expertise in water resources, climate resiliency and sustainability, power and energy, environment, buildings and advisory services.
Post Register
House fire near Vista and Cassia
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — There is a fire at the home at 707 S Opal St near Vista and Cassia in Boise. No one was home and no one was injured, the homeowners were sheltered in the house across the street. The cause of the fire is unknown. CBS2...
The Number Of Californians Moving to Boise In 2023 Is…Something
Hey kids, did you know lots of folks from California have been relocating to Boise in recent years?. If you somehow didn't hear that, then you definitely aren't on any type of social media, because it's pretty much all anyone from Idaho talks about. Yes, some people from California are moving to Boise to start a new life, and yes, we have numbers to back it up.
Police: Man arrested after shooting in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting after one person was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release Friday. After receiving reports of shots fired, police responded to West Colonial Street just before 11:45 p.m. Boise Police...
