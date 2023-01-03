ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return

This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor.
GOBankingRates

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives

The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year

Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account

You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
iheart.com

Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!

The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days

The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'

While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...

