Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Business Insider
6 tax changes to know before filing your 2022 IRS return
This article was expert reviewed by Lisa Niser, EA, an enrolled agent and tax advisor. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing...
Social Security update: Direct monthly $1,681 payment to be sent out to millions today
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of each month will receive direct payments worth an average of $1,681 on Wednesday.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
Social Security increase: Here's how much checks will go up in 2023
The new year is only days away, and with it comes an increase in the amount of money that Social Security beneficiaries receive on a monthly basis.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2023: Here are six states sending payments worth up to $1,500 next year
Anyone living in these six states may be receiving some extra pocket cash sometime next year. Many of these payments are a part of programs that started in 2022, but will not fully wrap up until 2023. Certain requirements will have to be met to receive these payments, such as filing one's taxes on time, and some of these benefits may not be delivered to recipients until May 2023, according to Yahoo Finance.
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
iheart.com
Tax experts and even the IRS are warning you to not jump the gun!
The IRS is warning you to NOT file your 2022 return too early. Tax Attorney and CPA Mark Klecka agrees. "You can't file electronically with the IRS --- or they don't usually open -- until the end of January." Add to that the wide variety of official documents some tax payers should include. "If you have Reporting Information coming to you in the form of K-1 forms, you will not receive them until mid-March - or even later!"
Don't pay off your student debt in January, Biden's Education Department says: 'Millions of borrowers would be making payments they may not owe'
The Education Department reminded student-loan borrowers in an email that payments are not resuming in January due to lawsuits fighting the relief.
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual...
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Check your mailbox: 23,000 student loan borrowers to receive checks from $19 million settlement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you have student loan debt, check your mailbox. You could be one of 23,000 people who will benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Checks started to be issued to the...
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
