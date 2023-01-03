Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Speedway In Lights Winding Down - Vendors Experience Mixed ResultsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in JanuaryJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Related
supertalk929.com
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
supertalk929.com
Johnson City woman swallows four Xanax bars while in police car
A Johnson City woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she reportedly swallowed multiple Xanax pills while in the back of a police car. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday for failure to appear. Kelley...
Accused JCMC drug-diverting nurse shows up at hearing without attorney, given delay
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A former travel nurse for Ballad Health charged with fraudulently obtaining narcotics while on the job had a court hearing reset Friday morning after showing up without an attorney. Jacqueline Brewster, of Belfry, Ky., told Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street that she had not hired an attorney. She was supposed to […]
supertalk929.com
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
wjhl.com
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop
Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport …. Man convicted of 80s murder arrested in Kingsport traffic stop. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role …. 2 years later: 2 Tri-Cities men sentenced for role in Capitol...
Police: Accused Monarch shooter could face more charges
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Upgraded charges are possible for a man police say fired shots at Monarch Apartments when a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot early News Years Day, Johnson City police said Friday. According to an affidavit charging him with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, 22, was identified […]
‘I heard screaming, running down the hallway’: 911 caller recalls fatal Monarch Apartments shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The same day Monarch Apartments’ owners sent residents a lengthy description of planned security changes at the complex, News Channel 11 spoke with Timmothy Walker, a Monarch resident who called 911 the night Ja’Shon Yates was killed there. Walker lives a few doors down from apartment 4205, where the Jan. […]
Newport Police: Man arrested after slashing woman's tires, claiming he 'likes helping women in distress'
NEWPORT, Tenn. — A man is facing several charges after Newport police said he slashed a woman's tire and tried to pawn off items he stole from a convenience store. According to the incident report from the Newport Police Department, a woman called police after finding one of her tires had been slashed at a convenience store on the evening of Dec. 30.
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Reckless endangerment charges lodged against suspect in Monarch shooting
A Johnson City man faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch Apartments. City police reported evidence was found at the home of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, related to the incident and after he was taken into custody, Worrell admitted to firing shots at the complex where 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates was killed.
supertalk929.com
Former death row inmate charged with drug possession in Kingsport
A convict who once spent time on Tennessee’s death row has been jailed on drug charges. The arrest of Stephen L. Williams is based on a traffic stop conducted by Kingsport police earlier this week where officers reportedly found the man in possession of meth. Williams was convicted on...
Reward offered for info on Chilhowie robbery suspect
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store. According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, Goodman Jewelers has put up the $5,000 reward. Police say an armed suspect entered the Goodman location in Chilhowie on the morning […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Authorities Arrest Johnson City Man On Second Degree Murder, Second Fatal Shooting In A Week
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday on Second Degree Murder charges in connection to a Tuesday evening shooting incident at 1927 Lone Oak Road. On arrival, officers found 32 year old Elijah Berry deceased. The investigation led authorities to Ronald Bernier. Bernier is charged with shooting Berry during an altercation. Bernier’s bond is set at 100 thousand dollars and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court on Wednesday.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
Johnson City man charged with second-degree murder following alleged shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been charged with second-degree murder following an altercation Tuesday night, police say. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to the 1900 Block of Lone Oak Road at 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found […]
supertalk929.com
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office Looking For Crossroad’s Store Robbery Suspect
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of robbing Crossroad’s Country Store located on Highway 81 South in Washington County on December 28. The sheriff’s office has released video security footage of the man and we have it posted on our website. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Vince Walters with the Criminal Investigations Division.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: McDowell County murder suspect takes plea agreement
UPDATE: MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A McDowell County murder suspect has accepted a plea deal. According to Prosecuting Attorney Brittany Puckett, Kobe Brown accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Puckett says Brown took the plea deal in exchange for drug and conspiracy charges being...
Monarch shooting victim’s father: ‘Nobody should go through this’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As police investigate the fatal shooting at Monarch apartments early on New Year’s Day, family and friends of victim Ja’Shon Yates gathered to remember the 19-year-old Kingsport resident. “Nobody should go through this,” Yates’ father, Chriss Hess, told News Channel 11. He was among those who gathered for the vigil […]
supertalk929.com
Wise County resident charged with attempted murder
A Pound, Virginia resident is being held without bond after he was charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident. The report from Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said Kerry Wynn is also charged with aggravated malicious wounding in connection to the incident that took place in the 8000 block of Main Street.
Man charged with reckless endangerment in fatal Monarch shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person has been charged in connection to Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch apartments, but police have not determined if they are the one who fatally shot 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates. Dae’Va Amir Jenning-Worrell, 22 of Johnson City, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment, the Johnson City Police […]
Man arrested on meth charges after Bluff City traffic stop
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested after a traffic stop by the Bluff City Police Department (BCPD). A release from the BCPD states that on Tuesday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Elizabethton Highway after spotting a “non-working tag light.” Once the vehicle was stopped, a passenger identified later as John Scott […]
Comments / 4