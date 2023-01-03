ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

The Bridge Music Project receives $75,000 national grant

By The Olympian staff
The Olympian
The Olympian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDMUt_0k2Bqvk400

The Bridge Music Project in Thurston County has been awarded a $75,000 single-year grant from the national Lewis Prize for Music, a four-year-old philanthropic organization focused on fostering music education and career development in young people.

In all, the Lewis Prize for Music is awarding nearly $2 million to the leaders of 10 organizations in nine states. The prize is split into three categories and includes both long-term and single-year support.

The Accelerator Award, which provides $500,000 for multi-year support, was given to three organizations: Memphis Music Initiative in Tennessee; Hip Hop Into Learning (HHN2L) in Louisville, Kentucky; and Mana Maoli in Honolulu.

The Bridge Music Project – a nonprofit that teaches youth how music and songwriting can be tools to deal with life’s challenges – is one of three organizations to receive the Infusion Award, the second tier of awards which provides $75,000 for one year. Another four groups received $50,000 Catalyst Awards.

Olympia, WA
