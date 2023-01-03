Suspect Arrested In Head-On Crash That Killed Newberry Woman

UPDATE 1/3/23 2:10 p.m.

State troopers say the suspect, Eric Edwards from Newberry, was arrested on Dec. 29. He’s charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death.

Edwards was released on bond with an alcohol monitor tether. He’s due back in court on Jan. 12.

12/18/22 7:05 p.m.

Michigan State Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating a deadly crash that killed a Newberry woman Sunday morning.

The crash happened on M-28 near County Rd. 444 in Lakefield Township in Luce County around 10 in the morning.

A 19-year-old from Newberry was headed east on M-28, when he crossed over the centerline, hitting a Chrysler minivan, driven by 64-year-old Alice Nelson, head on.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and was later released.

Troopers believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Troopers were assisted by officers from the DNR, Columbus Township Fire Dept., Luce County Sheriff’s Office, and Luce County EMS.