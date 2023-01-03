ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NJ

Spotlight On: Melvin Carter, Mayor, City of Saint Paul

January 2023 — Melvin Carter, mayor of Saint Paul, spoke with Invest: and shared his strategies for aiding members of his community. With projects addressing economic growth, housing accessibility, public safety and urban development, Carter said he is working toward a decisively better future for Saint Paul. What are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
New year, new rules

January 2023 — A new year is typically associated with change, with Jan. 1 marking a reset of sorts. For Texas, the beginning of 2023 will see many of the laws passed in the last legislative session come to fruition. Invest: explores some of the legislative changes Texans can expect throughout the new year.
TEXAS STATE

