ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Non-Emergency Phone Lines Restored & Fully Operational

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reported that the non-emergency phone lines for the Emergency Communications Center and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were experiencing technical difficulties. At this time, the issue...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning

Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
Bay Net

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served

On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
fox5dc.com

DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
SILVER SPRING, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy