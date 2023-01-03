Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Huntingtown VFD Responds To House Fire In Anne Arundel County
FRIENDSHIP, Md. – On January 5, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., first responders from multiple departments were alerted to a structure fire in the area of Friendship Road and Prout Road. Crews arrived on the scene to find a single-story home showing smoke and fire. Firefighters check the home...
Bay Net
St. Mary’s County Non-Emergency Phone Lines Restored & Fully Operational
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 3:20 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services reported that the non-emergency phone lines for the Emergency Communications Center and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were experiencing technical difficulties. At this time, the issue...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
WJLA
VIDEO: 'Heavy fire' at Prince George's Co. home extinguished, no reported injuries
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Fire and EMS responded to a house fire in Upper Marlboro Md, Friday afternoon. The home is reportedly located in the 9400 Block Nottingham Dive. Watch fire crews at the scene below:. The fire was in a two-story home with...
mocoshow.com
Summit Hall Elementary School Placed on Brief Shelter in Place Friday Morning
Summit Hall Elementary School at 101 W Deer Park Rd in Gaithersburg was placed on a brief shelter in place Friday morning. According to MCPD, “Officers from the 6th District responded to the area of Summit Hall Road and West Deer Park Road at approximately 9:42 a.m., for the report of a stabbing. Summit Hall Elementary School went into a shelter in place at approximately 10 a.m., while officers conducted their investigation.” The shelter in place has been lifted. We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Package Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 8:38 am, the suspect removed two Amazon packages that were delivered to a home in Lexington Park. The suspect was...
Family Ravaged By Deadly Virginia Shooting Was Mourning Mom's September Death
A well-liked Prince William County family has suffered its second heartbreaking loss in less than four months after a verbal argument in Dumfries turned into a fatal quintuple shooting.The community is rallying support around the Carroll-Gatling family, whose lives have changed drastically in the p…
Bay Net
Senior Deputy Flynt Condition Update From Sheriff Cox
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On January 4, 2023 Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox released the following update on Senior Deputy Flynt:. “We received some very encouraging news on Senior Deputy Flynt over the last few days. Yesterday, he was supposed to have another surgical procedure on his injured leg. However, the doctors determined it wasn’t needed as it was healing on its own.
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
WJLA
Under new Maryland law, student doesn't face charges after bringing gun to school
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 12-year-old boy escaped legal consequences after he brought a gun to school earlier this week, according to Anne Arundel County police. On Thursday, police say the school resource officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a 12-year-old student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
Bay Net
MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI & Warrants Served
On 12/20/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine, suspected Heroin and suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Nichole Corine Underwood, 32 of Lexington Park, MD. Underwood was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2. She was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
WJLA
1 person arrested after officers pursue carjacker from Prince George's to DC: police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One person is in custody after police said they carjacked a vehicle in Temple Hills, then led police on a pursuit into D.C. The incident began around 1 p.m. in the 3100 block of Branch Avenue and ended in the 2800 block Alabama Avenue in the District.
Montessori Worker Accused Of Taping Toddler To Chair In Virginia: Police
Police say that a daycare worker tasked with taking care of young children has been arrested for allegedly restraining a toddler using tape at a Herndon facility.The Fairfax County Police Department's investigation into the alleged assault of a child last month led to the apprehension of Herndon re…
WJLA
GoFundMe started for family of slain 3-year-old, survivors of shooting in Dumfries
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl who died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting that left four members of her family fighting for their lives had moved to Dumfries to live with a relative following the death of her mother, according to a person who identified herself as a spokeswoman for the family.
Bay Net
Lusby Woman Wanted After Giving False Statements, Perjury; Possibly In Charles County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. A...
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
fox5dc.com
DC region's first baby of the 2023 New Year born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - The D.C. region's very first baby of 2023 was born at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring just three minutes after midnight. The baby boy named Lael (pronounced Lyle) is the son of Brenda and Renauld Sabuni. He arrived at 12:03 a.m. and weighs eight pounds, 10 ounces. The hospital staff say mom and baby are doing well and look forward to joining their two brothers at home.
Bay Net
Man Carrying Handgun Arrested For Violating Protective Order In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 2 at 2:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. Initial investigation revealed the driver, Christopher Davon Richardson, 41 of Waldorf, was in possession of a handgun and prohibited from possessing firearms as a condition of a final protective order.
