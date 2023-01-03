Read full article on original website
The News-Gazette
Making The Grade
Zavery Wallace of Lexington has been named to the Emory & Henry College fall 2022 dean’s list. - Branton Adams and Sydney Adams of Buena Vista made the fall dean’s list at David & Elkins College. - Margaret Hellwig of Lexington was named to the fall dean’s list at Berry ...
The News-Gazette
Firefighters On Ice
On the evening of Dec. 26, special operations members of the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department took advantage of the ice that has been formed by the constant frigid temperatures to conduct training for several different ice rescue scenarios on a large pond on Robert E. Lee Drive in Natural Bridge ...
The News-Gazette
Firefighters Respond To Kerrs Creek Brush Fire
Firefighters from across the county were called to put out a brush fire in the Kerrs Creek area on Tuesday, Jan. 3, starting around 2:30 p.m. At a recreational property located on Meadow Ground Trail, a controlled burn suddenly grew out of control when winds increased and blew the fire onto an adjacent field, said Rockbridge Fire Rescue Capt. Kevin Moore.
The News-Gazette
Reject Modern Design
Editor, The News-Gazette: I totally agree with the opinion offered about the proposed ugly and tasteless building planned for Lexington. I agree with Jacke Rose Boston. My husband and I have friends in Lexington and we have visited the area almost every year with hope of living there some day ...
The News-Gazette
NB Center Opens Jan. 9
The new Natural Bridge Station collection center is to open on Monday, Jan. 9, at 1615 Wert Faulkner Highway. The solid waste trash and recycling collection center is to be open Mondays through Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays, 1 to 6 p.m.The final day for the ...
