Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin

Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule, mourned...
BUFFALO, NY
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
ANN ARBOR, MI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injured QB Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A month after his injury, Lamar Jackson remains absent from practice. Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver, and there was no change to that Wednesday. The Ravens have one more regular-season game this weekend at Cincinnati. Coach John Harbaugh was asked if he expects Jackson to be ready for the playoffs.
BALTIMORE, MD

