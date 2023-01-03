Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: 1 NFL Owner Has Made Top Donation To Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin's charitable foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $6.5 million since he went into cardiac arrest on Monday night. The foundation has more than 200,000 individual donations from all over the NFL community. Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts, currently has the top donation on the GofundMe page:...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills uplifted by Damar Hamlin's progress, hope to show resilience
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills got a much-needed jolt of good news on Thursday. Coach Sean McDermott and his team found out that safety Damar Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery since his heart stopped during Monday night’s game. In three days since the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mark Madden: With Bengals-Bills postponed, pushing back NFL playoffs seems to be best option
As most said sincerely but a few said by way of disclaimer, everything else was utterly insignificant compared to Damar Hamlin clinging to his life in the wake of the Buffalo Bills safety collapsing during “Monday Night Football.”. But that doesn’t mean everything else was utterly insignificant. That...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule, mourned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fans invited to sign banner supporting Damar Hamlin Saturday before Pitt basketball game
Since Monday night, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid-game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in what was revealed to be a major cardiac arrest, sports fans across the United States and globally have sent a tidal wave of support his way and toward his family, friends and teammates.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michigan: NCAA looking into potential football infractions
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan announced Friday that it has received notice from the NCAA that it is looking into potential rules infractions in the Wolverines football program. Athletic director Warde Manuel said the “draft allegations” were received Thursday. “We have cooperated and will continue to cooperate...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injured QB Lamar Jackson still absent from Ravens practice
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A month after his injury, Lamar Jackson remains absent from practice. Baltimore’s star quarterback hasn’t practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens’ victory over Denver, and there was no change to that Wednesday. The Ravens have one more regular-season game this weekend at Cincinnati. Coach John Harbaugh was asked if he expects Jackson to be ready for the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger's admission about Kenny Pickett; Harrison, Ward miss Hall of Fame cut; ex-Steeler WR released
Thursday’s “First Call” features high praise from Ben Roethlisberger for his Steelers quarterback successor. A former Steelers wide receiver is back on the market. Two Steelers greats didn’t make the list of Hall of Fame finalists. The Penguins have a lot to copy from Thursday’s opponent.
No. 8 Utah's loss to Colorado leaves just 3 unbeaten teams
Unranked Colorado's 77-67 upset of No. 8 Utah left just three undefeated teams let in women's basketball: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 7 LSU.
