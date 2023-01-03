Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
wcbu.org
Election commission keeps Ross, removes Alexander from PPS District 150 school board ballot
Barring a successful appeal, only one name will appear on the April ballot for the District 1 seat on the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education. A pair of decisions Tuesday by the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners came down in favor of current District 150 president Martha Ross, upholding her candidacy while invalidating the nominating papers filed by challenger Keisha Alexander.
wglt.org
Town's legal memo: Stan Nord email places him at legal risk
A legal memorandum to the Normal Town Council and mayor indicates dissident council member Stan Nord improperly used his position to try to influence the electoral process and could have placed himself in legal jeopardy. The memo came from town lawyer Brian Day with help from an outside law firm.
WAND TV
Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission endorses 2 housing projects
The Normal Planning Commission has endorsed two new housing developments as community leaders seek to address a housing shortage. One project sailed through without opposition. The other drew criticism from nearly a dozen nearby residents. The commission voted Thursday to endorse a proposed subdivision on the northwest corner of Parkside...
Central Illinois Proud
Nalefski announces his bid for Ward 4 in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven Nalefski announced that he is running for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council Wednesday. According to a press release, Nalefski is a long-time Bloomington resident and had worked in computer drafting after graduating from the University of Illinois in Industrial Design. He retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission postpones residential solar farm decision
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Planning and Zoning commission deferred their decision for 30 days whether to approve a solar energy farm in a residential area. Jason Hawksworth of Hawk-Attolo LLC, a local solar energy company, proposed a solar farm in a Peoria residential area at the meeting on Thursday. The proposed location at 3901 Reservoir Boulevard is surrounded by homes, condos and multiple churches.
wglt.org
Normal council adopts $175M capital projects plan, moves on Gregory Street trail extension
Normal’s latest five-year outlook calls for putting $175 million toward hundreds of capital projects — about $18 million more than last year’s plan. The Normal Town Council adopted the FY23-FY28 Community Investment Plan (CIP) Tuesday night, after hearing a presentation from finance director Andrew Huhn, who described the plan as a way to prioritize the town’s infrastructure and public services.
wglt.org
McLean County Nursing Home sees financial rebound as its census grows
The McLean County Nursing Home has cost county government millions of dollars to run in recent years, and that has had the county's elected leaders concerned. At one point, the county brought in a panel of experts to come up with ways to improve the facility. Several County Board members have suggested the county try to sell the facility.
wjol.com
Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
wcbu.org
In Peoria County, Black residents are dying on average years before their white counterparts. Here's the breakdown
Black residents of Peoria County are dying at disproportionately higher rates than whites. And they're dying younger. "Black people are dying approximately 14 years younger than white people on average in Peoria County, and have higher death rates and all age groups," said Tracy Terlinde, an epidemiologist with the Peoria City/County Health Department.
Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
wcbu.org
Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit
Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Central Illinois Proud
Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
Illinois quick hits: Central Illinois tornadoes confirmed; Portillo's changing pay process for drive-thru
The National Weather Service is confirming at least six tornadoes touched down Tuesday night in central Illinois. Five of the twisters occurred in and around the city of Decatur, and the sixth touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage was reported from both areas. The weather service...
1470 WMBD
Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits
PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
WAND TV
Photos show Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger during pit stop in Champaign airport
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The man arrested in relation to the murder of four University of Idaho students was photographed during a refueling stop in Champaign's Willard Airport. The photos provided TMZ, show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. Kohberger is in...
wcbu.org
KDB Group abruptly announces Jan. 15 closure of Scottish Rite Theatre, Betty Jayne Brimmer Center
The Scottish Rite Theatre and Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts will be shutting down effective Jan. 15. That's according to a press release Wednesday from the KDB Group, the development company of Spring Bay native and multimillionaire Kim Blickenstaff. In the release, the company says it is...
