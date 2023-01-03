ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

One candidate removed from local school board ballot

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Election commission keeps Ross, removes Alexander from PPS District 150 school board ballot

Barring a successful appeal, only one name will appear on the April ballot for the District 1 seat on the Peoria Public Schools Board of Education. A pair of decisions Tuesday by the Peoria County Board of Election Commissioners came down in favor of current District 150 president Martha Ross, upholding her candidacy while invalidating the nominating papers filed by challenger Keisha Alexander.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Town's legal memo: Stan Nord email places him at legal risk

A legal memorandum to the Normal Town Council and mayor indicates dissident council member Stan Nord improperly used his position to try to influence the electoral process and could have placed himself in legal jeopardy. The memo came from town lawyer Brian Day with help from an outside law firm.
WAND TV

Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber resigns

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Councilman Bill Faber has issued his resignation. In a letter, Faber said a city council policy has rendered him a "lame duck." "In light of the city council policy requiring a majority (4) votes to place any item on the agenda for debate; and my becoming a lame duck member because I do not seek re-election, my continued participation as a council member seems pointless. I have served just a few months short of eight years."
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission endorses 2 housing projects

The Normal Planning Commission has endorsed two new housing developments as community leaders seek to address a housing shortage. One project sailed through without opposition. The other drew criticism from nearly a dozen nearby residents. The commission voted Thursday to endorse a proposed subdivision on the northwest corner of Parkside...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nalefski announces his bid for Ward 4 in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Steven Nalefski announced that he is running for Ward 4 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council Wednesday. According to a press release, Nalefski is a long-time Bloomington resident and had worked in computer drafting after graduating from the University of Illinois in Industrial Design. He retired from the Woodford County Highway Department in 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission postpones residential solar farm decision

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Planning and Zoning commission deferred their decision for 30 days whether to approve a solar energy farm in a residential area. Jason Hawksworth of Hawk-Attolo LLC, a local solar energy company, proposed a solar farm in a Peoria residential area at the meeting on Thursday. The proposed location at 3901 Reservoir Boulevard is surrounded by homes, condos and multiple churches.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal council adopts $175M capital projects plan, moves on Gregory Street trail extension

Normal’s latest five-year outlook calls for putting $175 million toward hundreds of capital projects — about $18 million more than last year’s plan. The Normal Town Council adopted the FY23-FY28 Community Investment Plan (CIP) Tuesday night, after hearing a presentation from finance director Andrew Huhn, who described the plan as a way to prioritize the town’s infrastructure and public services.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

McLean County Nursing Home sees financial rebound as its census grows

The McLean County Nursing Home has cost county government millions of dollars to run in recent years, and that has had the county's elected leaders concerned. At one point, the county brought in a panel of experts to come up with ways to improve the facility. Several County Board members have suggested the county try to sell the facility.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Urbana-Champaign wins official title in naming battle

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s official: Urbana-Champaign has defeated Champaign-Urbana with a final score of 94-82 in their recent battle of the official name of the twin cities. Visit Champaign County created the contest to answer a century-old question: Should the twin cities be collectively referred to as “Champaign-Urbana” or “Urbana-Champaign?” “Visitors, new residents, […]
URBANA, IL
wcbu.org

Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit

Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Police welcome new minority recruits

PEORIA, Ill. — In a white, male-dominated field, Peoria Police are working to attract more female officers. It’s an effort to bring diversity to the department and make sure the community is better represented in uniform. Tuesday, six recruits were sworn in as Peoria Police officers. Three are...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy