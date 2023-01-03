OnePlus 11 photos emerge — here’s what it looks like in the wild

The OnePlus 11 leaks have gone from a trickle to a deluge in recent days. Already, the full spec sheet for the upcoming OnePlus flagship phone has surfaced, and we've even seen official press images released by the phone maker itself.

Now get ready to feast your eyes on photos of the yet-to-be-released Android phone out in the wild.

As reported by AndroidPolice , Weibo user Bruce in the mask posted a set of photos of the new OnePlus 11 possibly captured in a retail store in China’s Shanxi province. The phone still looks good, but there are a couple of noticeable differences between what we see in these new photos and the press images OnePlus supplied.

(Image credit: Bruce in the mask/Weibo)

First, the press photos all show off a distinctly matte color on the back of the phones, which these colors are not. The surface is so highly reflective that you can see the photographer in clear detail as they snap photos of the OnePlus 11.

Additionally, the Hasselblad branding on the rear camera housing is not subtle — in fact, it is fairly jarring. Like the reflective surface, this isn’t a deal breaker, but it lacks the comparably subtle design aesthetic of the iPhone 14 or the Samsung Galaxy S22 .

OnePlus 11: What to expect under the hood

(Image credit: OnePlus)

While the looks of the OnePlus 11 aren’t necessarily going to make or break sales of the new device, the OnePlus 11 looks set to continue to provide excellent performance — especially for its likely price tag.

Based on a recently leaked spec sheet from tipster Evan Blass, the OnePlus 11 should get some hardware upgrades compared to its competitors. While the OnePlus 11 is confirmed to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 like the rumored Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup , it should get a RAM boost, too, by starting at 12GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to top out at 12GB RAM, whereas the OnePlus 11 will likely be upgradable up to 16GB from the 12GB base model.

Additionally, the OnePlus 11 starts with 256GB of storage, giving it an advantage over the iPhone 14 and potentially the rumored Samsung phones (though one rumor has the S23 family starting at 256GB , too).

Another potenital win for the OnePlus will be the display. The OnePlus 11 is tipped to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This wouldn’t be a major difference compared to the iPhone 14 Pro or the rumored Galaxy S23 Ultra , but since the likely price for the OnePlus 11 is more in line with the iPhone 14 and its 60Hz screen, OnePlus’s offering is a serious upgrade in terms of value. Plus, the OnePlus 11 is expected to have a great battery like its predecessors, with a 5,000 mAh battery and 100W wired fast charging.

So while the OnePlus 11 in the wild maybe may not look as good as its competition —and as always, beauty is in the eye of the beholder — it definitely provides more value. With the OnePlus 11 set to make its worldwide debut at a February 7 event , we won’t have to wait much longer to find out if it will be one of the best phones on the market.

In the meantime, keep following along with our OnePlus 11 hub for all the latest updates on OnePlus's next flagship phone.