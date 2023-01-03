Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oilcity.news
Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
wrrnetwork.com
Expect Wind on Thursday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow moves into the west again today, increasing tonight. Breezy to windy conditions will occur in portions of Fremont and Natrona County today. Snow moves east on Friday with little accumulation expected. Temperatures remain similar to yesterday. Today’s highs for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins will be in the upper teens to 20s.
oilcity.news
High winds today, snow possible on Friday in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds and blowing snow are expected in central Wyoming on Thursday ahead of a chance for more snow on Friday. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, winds at around 36 mph with 55 mph gusts are likely by this afternoon, causing blowing snow and possible whiteout conditions.
oilcity.news
Wyoming drivers face icy, windy conditions on Wednesday commute
CASPER, Wyo. — Icy roads and foggy skies are greeting Wyoming’s morning commuters on Wednesday. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Lyman to Laramie is under multiple closures and warnings early Wednesday. Interstate 25 is under high wind warnings around the Cheyenne area and under black ice warnings between Midwest and Casper.
oilcity.news
Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona County Fire District celebrates 30 years of service
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Natrona County Fire Protection District is celebrating 30 years of emergency service to the residents of Natrona County and surrounding communities. Prior to 1993, the Natrona County Fire Department provided the services of fire protection and other forms of emergency response to the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS crews respond when seized air unit motor prompts structure fire response
CASPER, Wyo. — At 9:15 a.m., Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to 4041 S. Poplar, Life Care Center of Casper, for reports of a structure fire. Initial reports stated smoke was filling the dining area and an adjacent hallway of the facility. Firefighters arrived on scene and determined the problem to be a motor in a heated air handling unit that had seized. Facilities maintenance and firefighters isolated the malfunctioning unit and ventilated light smoke that had accumulated in the structure.
oilcity.news
Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department offering CPR, basic life-saving skills classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be offering CPR and basic life-saving skills classes this month. There will be a CPR/First Aid/AED class from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and a basic life-saving skills class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
Late Casper Resident Survived USS Oklahoma Attack, Founded Fire Truck Company
Sheridan native Herman Schmidt was not the only Wyoming native on the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japan at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Longtime Casper resident Walter Becker, founder of Becker Fire Equipment Co, also was on board. Becker was doing laundry in the engine room...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Gunning Down Two Friends On Casper Highway Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of intentionally murdering his two traveling companions on the side of a Casper highway and pointing a gun at a potential witness, Luke Thomas Young pleaded not guilty Friday morning to all charges against him. Young, 26, told Natrona County...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren’t any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/28/22–1/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 26 through Jan. 2. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
PHOTOS: Here’s How Casper Rang in the New Year on Saturday
New Year's Eve was a very busy night in Casper. There were parties, and concerts, and dances, oh my! Several different venues offered up a night of various forms of entertainment and we were there to capture many of them. Saturday night produced memories for countless people, as they rang...
oilcity.news
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/28/22–1/3/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 28 through Jan 3. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
oilcity.news
Casper family welcomes first baby of 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper welcomed the city’s first newborn of 2023 on Sunday. According to a social media post by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Zuri Jayde was born in Casper at 8:01 p.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The full post follows:. When Katy Waltman...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
Comments / 0